Wednesday, October 5

The Wildlife World Zoo-African Spurred Tortoises

African Spurred Tortoise Facts:

Third largest tortoise in the world

Can get over 250lbs

Found in the Sahara Desert

Can live over a 100 years

Gets the water they need from the foods that they eat

Digs burrows underground to avoid the heat

Can take 30 years to reach their full grown size

Uses hard shell to product its self from predictors

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Vertuccio Farms 18th Annual Fall Festival & Corn Maze

It's that time of year again at Vertuccio Farms! Come enjoy Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival and Corn Maze, celebrating 18 years of family-friendly fun! In partnership with the Arizona Rattlers, this year's maze design features their logo prominently displayed in 7 acres of corn. Opening Saturday, October 1, 2016 thru November 6th, this may be the best year yet!

Guests can get lost in a 7-acre corn maze, bounce on a giant jump pad, pick their favorite gourd from the pumpkin patch, and hop aboard a tractor pulled grain-train, all while chowing down on freshly popped kettle corn and other fair-food favorites. Tiny tots can have fun touring the farm on a barrel train, jumping to their hearts content on a giant jump pad, visiting the petting zoo, and swinging by the rubber duck races to cheer for the winner.

This year the farm is expanding yet again with two new thrilling attractions; a mini zip line and giant tube roll! Zip through the crisp fall air suspended from a wire or roll around the farm in a human sized hamster wheel. Other fall-themed attractions include a mini straw maze, pumpkin bowling, giant tube slide, and even a family-friendly variety show. Plus, discover where pizza comes from while touring Arizona's one and only Pizza Farm.

Whether young or old, Vertuccio Farms has fun for all ages, field trips, groups and parties. Come see the farm that is sure to bring a smile to everyone's face, and visit https://www.facebook.com/Vertucciofarms for details and pricing.

Vertuccio Farms

4011 S. Power Rd. Mesa, AZ 85212 · 3 miles South of US 60 on Power Rd. between Elliot and Warner

Monday-Thursday 9am-9pm · Friday-Saturday 9am-10pm · Sunday 10am-6pm COST ·

$9 per person. 2 yrs of age and under FREE. ·

Free Parking · $1 off with non-perishable food donation for valley food bank

Get Excited: You Will Soon Be Able to Drink Coffee at Luke's Diner

Get your fix of "coffee, coffee, coffee" on Wednesday, Oct. 5!

Any true fan of Gilmore Girls knows that THE place to get coffee in Stars Hollow is Luke's Diner.

And now, fans rejoice! On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Luke's Diner is coming to a town near you!

Netflix has confirmed that they are working with over 200 coffee shops nationwide to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Gilmore Girls premiere.

That's right. Coffee shops all over the country will be doling out FREE coffee from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. in special Gilmore-themed cups and sleeves! And you won't even have to beg for it.

For more information visit: https://townofstarshollow.org/lukes

Arizona (Participating Coffee Shops)

Octane Cafe 9107 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209

Comoncy 4343 N Scottsdale Road #135, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Ike's Coffee & Tea 100 N Stone Ave, #111, Tucson, AZ 85701

Local Love: Dragon Warrior Martial Arts Studio

For more information, visit: www.Dragonwarriorkenpokarate.com

Dragon Warrior Martial Arts Studio

1060 N Eliseo Felix Jr way #12, Avondale AZ 85323

623-853-6910

Grand opening event - Oct 8, 2016 10am-5pm - FREE entry

Valley blood donor wins’ new car

Ten finalists, drawn from nearly 50,000 blood donors, competed in a "Deal or No Deal" game show this morning to win a 2016 VW Passat S. The "Summer Drive to Save Lives" event hopes to encourage summer blood donations, as one lucky winner drove away in a brand new car.

The Grand Prize Ceremony begins at 8:50 am and includes a testimonial from blood recipient Kim Taynton, who survived leukemia thanks to 30 blood donors. During the ceremony, each finalist will select a case, one of which includes a key that will start one of 10 Volkswagens at the event. The winner will drive away a hero to Arizona patients with a new Passat S valued at more than $23,000.

Wed., Oct. 5: "Summer Drive to Save Lives" Volkswagen Grand Prize Ceremony

United Blood Services Front Horseshoe Lot, 6220 E. Oak St., Scottsdale

For more info: UnitedBloodServices.org

Seafood Month: Mastro's Restaurants

Mastro's Restaurants is a collection of sophisticated, classic Steakhouses and Ocean Club seafood locations with three locations immediately in the Phoenix/ Scottsdale area that can be found at www.mastrosrestaurants.com.

Mastro's is recognized for its world-class white glove service, highly acclaimed cuisine and live entertainment.

As the holiday seasons are among us, please keep Mastro's in mind for your upcoming private dining needs holiday parties

Choosing jewelry to flatter your face

Choosing the right jewelry to flatter your features can make or break a look. It's just as important as selecting outfits to flatter your body shape. Al Molina joins us with how to select the right pieces for your skin tone, face shape, length of neck and more.

First of all, know yourself. Look at your reflection in a mirror your skin tone, face shape, neckline, height and hands.

To make the best fine jewelry choices for yourself, you will want to choose metal colors yellow gold, white gold or platinum that will complement your skin color fair, olive or darker tones.

Earring selections should be based on face shapes. Is your face round? oval? heart-shaped? square? or long?

For more information: BlackStarrFrost.com

Black, Starr & Frost

3140 East Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-529-1810

Actress Sofia Vergara kicks-off "Meatballs 4 Niño’s "

Actress Sofia Vergara and Buca di Beppo have joined forces again for the second installment of "Meatballs 4 Niño’s," a charitable campaign supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raise funds and awareness. Buca chef Rick Yurmanovich personally kicks off the initiative by speaking about the mission, and showing us how to best recreate Buca's famous half-pound meatballs at home.

To make reservations or to find the closest Buca di Beppo location, please visit

http://www.bucadibeppo.com/reservations.

Buca di Beppo's Famous Meatball Recipe

Makes 6 Large Meatballs

You'll need:

1 ½ pounds ground chuck

¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese

½ cup bread crumbs (preferably Italian)

2 large eggs

6 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper

8 ounces of water

32 ounces of authentic marinara sauce

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350º. In a mixing bowl, combine first 7 ingredients and mix thoroughly. Do not over mix this will cause the meatballs to become tough. Divide into equal portions and shape into 6 meatballs. Place meatballs on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Bake until a dark brown crust forms, 13 to 15 minutes.

Step 2: Transfer meatballs to a Dutch oven. Combine marinara sauce and water, and pour over the meatballs. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake until meatballs are cooked through, 35 to 45 minutes. Place the meatballs on a platter. Skim the oil from the top of the marinara and ladle it over the meatballs.

Do all this and you should be able to enjoy a Buca-style meal in the comfort of your home! If it doesn't

Customer Appreciation Day (a.k.a. Free Cheeseburger Day) at Joe's Farm Grill

When: October 5 (Wednesday) from 10am to 3pm

Meal: Farm Burger w/Cheddar (no cheese optional), Fries, Soda or Water, Condiments

Rules: Dine in only, one per person, you must be present.



Daily Sales Promotions (October 3rd - 8th)

All days: 10% Discount for 10 Years (includes gift cards)

Monday - $1 Onion Ring Upgrade

Tuesday - $1 Small Shake

Wednesday - FREE DAY

Thursday - $1 Kids Meal with Adult Meal Purchase

Friday - $1 Garlic Fries Upgrade

Saturday - $1 Sweet Potato Fries Upgrade



The Raffles

Earn tickets 10 different ways for Daily and Grand Prize Raffles.

Daily Prizes include: $25 gift cards, Free Shake cards, T-shirts, Free Fountain Drink tumblers, Stingray DVDs.

Grand Prizes include: Cruiser Bikes, Joe Bobble-heads, Special Tours, Catered Picnics.

Saturday Celebration (11am - 3pm)

Lots of activities for the whole family.

Live music, face painting, hotdog eating contest, clown and the Grand Prizes Raffle.

For more information, visit: www.joesfarmgrill.com or call (480) 563-4745

Joe's Farm Grill

3000 E. Ray Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Open daily: 8am - 9pm .

Chances 4 Children supporting Haiti in time of need

Hurricane Matthew, a category 4 hurricane, slammed into Haiti's southern coast with deadly fury yesterday. Scottsdale non-profit, Chances 4 Children is gearing up to assist, as they've done in years past, when an earthquake devastated that same region. For more information, visit: Chances4Children.org

International Walk to School Day

Walk to School Day was established in the United States in 1997 by the Partnership for a Walkable America. Canada and Great Britain already had walk to school programs in place. In 2000, these three countries joined together to create International Walk to School Day.

In May 2006, the National Center for Safe Routes to School was established to assist communities in enabling and encouraging children to safely walk and bike to school.

The National Center for Safe Routes to School serves as the national coordinating agency for Walk to School and Bike to School activities in the United States.

Walk to School Day began as a simple idea children and parents, school and local officials walking to school together on a designated day. It is an energizing event, reminding everyone of the simple joy of walking to school, the health benefits of regular daily activity, and the need for safe places to walk and bike. Schools focus on health, safety, physical activity and concern for the environment.

Organizations supporting International Walk to School Day in the United States include America Walks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Highway Administration, the Institute of Transportation Engineers, the National Center for Safe Routes to School, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Safe Kids Worldwide, and the Safe Routes to School National Partnership.



For additional information, please visit these websites:

Walk to School Day in the USA www.walkbiketoschool.org

National Center for Safe Routes to School www.saferoutesinfo.org

Take your kids to pre-historic Australia



We get a sneak-peak of "Earth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live," at the Mesa Arts Center. Observe, meet and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs in a theatrical performance. The show takes place Oct 7th & 8th. For more info: www.DinosaurZooLive.us

Event Info: (480) 644-2242

Information: 480-644-6500

Ages: All ages

Price: $27-$50

Mesa, AZ- Mesa Arts Center

October 7 & 8, 2016

Tickets: https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/erths-dinosaur-zoo-live

Phone: (480) 644-6500

Group Tickets: (480) 644-6500