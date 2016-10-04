Many Halloween items non-refundable

"I may be a little overly cautious but it's just to protect us all," Debbie Easley said. (Source: 3TV)

Before you know it, kids dressed as superheroes, monsters and all kinds of different characters will be headed straight to your front door.

Halloween is a big business. In fact, according to the National Retail Federation, consumers will spend about $8.4 billion dollars on Halloween items.

For 69 years, Valley residents have been flocking to Easley's Fun Shop in Phoenix where you can rent or buy costumes.

"We are always in full Halloween mode because dressing up this is what we do. It’s so fun," Debbie Easley said.

Easley helps run the family-owned business and gave 3 On Your Side a behind the scenes look at where 5,000 rental costumes are located. But after renting them out over and over, how clean are they?

Easley says it's a common question and reassures customers that every costume has been sanitized, cleaned and restored.

"Everything touched by human hands and washed, either had washed or washed in the washing machine; it has to be. There's no other way," Easley said.

Most consumers rent their Halloween gear but what if you want to purchase your items instead? Well, just remember whether you’re in Easley's or another Halloween store, Halloween stuff is rarely ever accepted back.

"There's no refund or exchanges. You understand that's for your protection," Easley said.

There's no refunds, no exchanges and no exceptions. That includes things like wigs, cosmetics and, of course, fangs that go in your mouth.

"If they don't work for you and you try to bring them back, then no! Obviously, I can't give you a refund,” Easley said.

Easley says it's simply a health issue which most consumers understand.

But still, Easley says some people try to return stuff after they've used it.

"Then people say I haven't opened it. Well, these little plastic cartons, I mean, you can pop them open and pop them back close, and we're talking this is a public safety issue I think here," Easley said.

Easley says her store makes their no return policy pretty obvious to avoid any problems.

And that's a good thing, according to Felicia Thompson with the Phoenix Better Business Bureau.

"It's important to know too that not every retailer has the same return and exchange policy. We tend to think that it's all universal thing, but it can be completely different every single retailer you go to. So making sure you look at either the back of the receipts or on their website before you make that purchase," Thompson said.

Easley says her store's strict no return policy is in place for one very good reason.

"You have to be so careful these days, so I may be a little overly cautious but it's just to protect us all," Easley said.

For additional information about Easley's Fun Shop costume return policy visit http://www.easleys.com/return-policy.aspx

For information from the National Retail Federation spending survey visit https://nrf.com/media/press-releases/halloween-spending-reach-84-billion-highest-survey-history

