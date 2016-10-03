Mesa couple try to cut cable bill

Like a lot of people, Lisa Brzycki and her husband say TV is their main source of entertainment.

"Yeah, we like watching movies and TV and we go to the movies all the time," Brzycki said.

The couple have a bundling package for their TV and Internet service through CenturyLink. However, Brzycki says after fulfilling their two-year commitment with CenturyLink in June, she canceled CenturyLink's TV service, called Prism. But, Brzycki says try telling that to CenturyLink.

"I am still getting charged for having Prism TV and I haven't had the service since the end of June," she said.

In fact, the couple's latest bill shows that they now owe $481.

"I pay my bills on time and it stresses me out and gives me anxiety to see a bill for $481," Brzycki said.

Now, the couple still have Internet service through CenturyLink and that's all they should pay for monthly. However, it's the TV service, Prism, that she can't get CenturyLink to stop billing them for and Brzycki says a number of errors have led up to the $481. They include charging her an early termination fee when she actually fulfilled her contract with CenturyLink.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and CenturyLink immediately looked into the matter.

In an email, a spokesman says, "Thank you for bringing this customer's issue to our attention. After investigating our customer's account, we found that routine billing processes and procedures were not followed properly."

As a result, CenturyLink wound up waiving that $481 bill and agreed to only bill the couple for their Internet service.

Brzycki says she's relieved and says the bad experience has led her and her husband to make a big decision. They've "cut the cable" altogether and are using a $20 off-air antenna to watch local TV programming. They're also watching their favorite programming through Internet streaming.

"I'm really tired of dealing with it (paid TV) so I'll find other ways to watch TV," she said.

