Queen of Clean: Natural window cleaning hacks

There is a way to wash windows using a hose without drying them. I have found these types of formulas work quite well, but anytime you wash and don’t dry windows, it won’t be perfect.

Outside Window Cleaner, Rinse off with a hose

Ingredients:

1 gallon warm water

2 cups white vinegar

1 Tablespoon liquid dish soap

I suggest using a sponge mop or a microfiber mop on an extension pole to wash the windows. Dip the mop/brush into the solution and wash the window well. Immediately hose off the window, working from the top down. It is important to not let the solution dry on the window so rinsing immediately will give you the best results. Let window dry. NOTE: Do not do this when sun is hitting the window or if the windows are hot.

Outside Window Cleaner

Ingredients:

2 gallon bucket of warm water

¼ cup cornstarch

½ cup white vinegar

Combine well to dissolve the cornstarch. Using a sponge (a natural sponge works best) wash the window. Buff dry with paper towels or microfiber cloth. Do not rinse.

The tough jobs: How to clean screen, bug and hard water stains

Ingredients:

1 pint of rubbing alcohol

2 Tablespoon ammonia

2 Tablespoons liquid dish soap.

There is NO water in this solution

Apply to window using a scrubbing sponge, rinse and buff. This Is great for windshields too.

Lava Soap for bug, hard water and screen stains

Moisten a bar of LAVA™ Soap and rub a wet cloth across it. Rub into stain, rinse and continue with your choice of window cleaning solution. Buy LAVA where you buy hand or bath soap.

Spray and Wipe window cleaner

Ingredients:

2 cups water

½ teaspoon liquid dish soap of liquid castile soap

Simply spray and wipe with a lint-free rag, micro fiber cloth or paper towels.

Streak Remover

Simply take a black board or white board eraser and erase the streaks away.