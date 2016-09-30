3OYS recovers $9.7K for viewers

Emma Canizales and her boyfriend had around $1,600 loaded onto a prepaid card operated by a company called RushCard. However, due to some fraudulent activity by a hacker, RushCard froze the couple's account.

That may sound like a good thing, but their account was frozen for a month.

With no access to their $1,600, Canizales, who is pregnant, and her boyfriend had to borrow from friends and family.

[READ: Couple denied access to money because of frozen debit account]

Finally, 3 On Your Side got involved and after we did RushCard resolved the matter for us by getting the couple a new account, meaning they now had access to their $1,600.

"I wish I would have contacted you guys sooner because it would have gotten handled a lot sooner," a smiling Canizales said. "But you guys stepped in and fixed it. Everything was handled and there's a lot of stress released off."

3 On Your Side also helped Orin Portnoy and his wife. They say a licensed plumbing company came out to clear a drain using something called a snake. It's a common tool used in the plumbing industry and resembles a metal cable that is inserted into pipes.

[READ: Homeowners 'drained' after plumbing fiasco]

However, the snake got stuck and the plumbing company simply snipped off the metal cable, leaving the couple with an even bigger problem.

"Here's the snake that's stuck, it won't come out," Portnoy said as he pointed to the metal cable sticking out the exterior of his home.

But 3 On Your Side got involved and once we did, the plumbing company turned the matter over to its insurance company, which cut the Portnoys a $3,500 check.

[READ: Update: $3,500 plumbing problem finally fixed]

The couple said they used the entire amount to pay another licensed plumber to fix the problem. The repair was so pricey because the new plumber had to install a new water drainage pipe, which included a lot of digging inside the home.

"You can make a difference and I think you guys do a really good service to the community and we appreciate it and you'll be the first person we call next time something happens," Portnoy said.

And, finally, there's Ernest Amaya and his dog, Abigail.

Abigail needed life-saving surgery to remove a mass. However, Amaya said the pet insurance company he's been paying for three years now dragged its feet approving the surgery.

[READ: Pet insurance problem]

Amaya said he believes the company was trying to avoid paying an expensive surgery bill. However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, the insurance company expedited matters and agreed to pay around $3,000 of Abigail's vet bill.

"We're glad to have her back and know she's going be here for a while," he said about his dog. "3 On Your Side got involved and she's had her surgery and we're hoping for a full recovery."

[READ: Update: Dog finally receives lifesaving surgery]

And when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to either recoup or save our viewers during the month of September, it comes to just over $9,700.

For the entire year, it amounts to $152,000.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.