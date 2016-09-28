3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side

Valley teacher finally gets paycheck from second job

Posted: Updated:
Kevin Riegle couldn't believe his paychecks from his second job bounced. (Source: 3TV) Kevin Riegle couldn't believe his paychecks from his second job bounced. (Source: 3TV)
Security Shield was having trouble with the IRS but after 3OYS got involved, the company paid Riegle. (Source: 3TV) Security Shield was having trouble with the IRS but after 3OYS got involved, the company paid Riegle. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

A Glendale teacher trying to make a little extra money for his family during the summer took on a second job. But after putting in a lot of long hours, his paychecks bounced.

“This is my 13th year teaching. I enjoy being around kids. I love to coach. I’m a track coach at a local high school,” Kevin Riegle said.

But he admits living on a teacher's salary is tight.

“It doesn't pay great, nobody's getting rich off teaching,” Riegle said.

And with a new addition to his family, his third baby, he decided to take on a summer job as a security guard.

“I applied for a security job off of Craigslist and replied the next morning. It was actually for the Fourth of July. The company was Shield Security and Patrol,” Riegle said. 

And according to Riegle, Shield Security gave him a lot of work.

In fact, not only did he work the Fourth of July but he also worked regularly overnight at a museum.

“I committed to the weekends for the rest of July and then the first weekend in August,” Riegle said.  

Riegle thought that extra money sure would help out his family.

But when he went to deposit his first two security guard checks totaling more than $1000, he got news he wasn't expecting.

“I looked at my account, and both checks had bounced,” Riegle said.

Riegle says he couldn't believe it and contacted the owner of Shield Security who gave him even worse news.

“I called the owner. He didn't answer. I text him a few times. He did text back and said his accounts had been levied by the IRS, and he was unable to pay me,” Riegle said.

Kevin couldn't believe it. So, he contacted 3 On Your Side, and we discovered Shield Security is in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service.

In fact, Shield Security has a tax lien filed by the IRS. But that doesn't mean Riegle should work for free.  

After talking to Shield Security, the owner agreed to pay Riegle around $1,100.  

It's money he says he wouldn't have received without the help of 3 On Your Side.

“It's gonna help me with some of my bills that I've got. It's gonna help me do some things with my family that I was planning on doing that I had to put on hold because I didn't have the money so like I said I really appreciate 3 On Your Side coming thru and helping me get what I was deserved,” Riegle said. 

By the way, the owner of the security company says he's in this IRS mess after taking over the company from a previous owner.

Regardless, 3 On Your Side certainly appreciates him coming up with the money because it was the right thing to do.

?Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ Family

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side