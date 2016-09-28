Valley teacher finally gets paycheck from second job

Security Shield was having trouble with the IRS but after 3OYS got involved, the company paid Riegle. (Source: 3TV)

Kevin Riegle couldn't believe his paychecks from his second job bounced. (Source: 3TV)

A Glendale teacher trying to make a little extra money for his family during the summer took on a second job. But after putting in a lot of long hours, his paychecks bounced.

“This is my 13th year teaching. I enjoy being around kids. I love to coach. I’m a track coach at a local high school,” Kevin Riegle said.

But he admits living on a teacher's salary is tight.

“It doesn't pay great, nobody's getting rich off teaching,” Riegle said.

And with a new addition to his family, his third baby, he decided to take on a summer job as a security guard.

“I applied for a security job off of Craigslist and replied the next morning. It was actually for the Fourth of July. The company was Shield Security and Patrol,” Riegle said.

And according to Riegle, Shield Security gave him a lot of work.

In fact, not only did he work the Fourth of July but he also worked regularly overnight at a museum.

“I committed to the weekends for the rest of July and then the first weekend in August,” Riegle said.

Riegle thought that extra money sure would help out his family.

But when he went to deposit his first two security guard checks totaling more than $1000, he got news he wasn't expecting.

“I looked at my account, and both checks had bounced,” Riegle said.

Riegle says he couldn't believe it and contacted the owner of Shield Security who gave him even worse news.

“I called the owner. He didn't answer. I text him a few times. He did text back and said his accounts had been levied by the IRS, and he was unable to pay me,” Riegle said.

Kevin couldn't believe it. So, he contacted 3 On Your Side, and we discovered Shield Security is in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service.

In fact, Shield Security has a tax lien filed by the IRS. But that doesn't mean Riegle should work for free.

After talking to Shield Security, the owner agreed to pay Riegle around $1,100.

It's money he says he wouldn't have received without the help of 3 On Your Side.

“It's gonna help me with some of my bills that I've got. It's gonna help me do some things with my family that I was planning on doing that I had to put on hold because I didn't have the money so like I said I really appreciate 3 On Your Side coming thru and helping me get what I was deserved,” Riegle said.

By the way, the owner of the security company says he's in this IRS mess after taking over the company from a previous owner.

Regardless, 3 On Your Side certainly appreciates him coming up with the money because it was the right thing to do.

