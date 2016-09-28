Gilbert teens all about Posting the Positive

With all the negativity and bullying online, two junior high school students wanted to make a difference.

Eighth-graders Kenzie McKallor and Betsy Hughes started a campaign Posting The Positive.

"We wanted to start a positive movement," one of the 13-year-olds said.

Kenzie and Bets went to their principal at Gilbert's South Valley Junior High and pitched their idea.

"I loved it," Tom Cannon said. "Here are two students who had a solution to a growing problem." He was so impressed he had Kenzie and Betsy do a presentation on the first day of school for all the students and faculty.

Now their campaign is spreading online using the hashtag #PostingThePositive.

The teens hope people young and old will join their online campaign by posting positivity.

"Posting The Positive just seems to put you in a good mood," Betsy said.

For more information, check out Facebook.com/PostingThePositive.

