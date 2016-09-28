Wednesday, September 28

Baby antelope arrives at Wildlife World Zoo

The Wildlife World Zoo is welcoming its newest resident, a baby antelope born two weeks ago. It's an African blue duiker., one of the world's smallest antelope species and the only carnivorous antelope species.

African Blue Duiker facts:

Both males and females grow 2in horns

They have scent glands under their eyes that they use to mark their territory

One of the world’s smallest antelope species

Full grown they reach 7-15lbs on average

Females are larger than males

They use their sharp hooves and horns to defend their territory

Only antelope species to eat meat

Found in western, southern and eastern places in Africa like the Congo.

Their biggest threat is being hunted for bush meat

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: Loud Luggage

* Vintage luggage handmade one by one into a portable Bluetooth boom box. Every Loud Luggage comes equipped with a laser cut steel badge hand punched its production number. Currently at number 198.

* Anyone can bring us their luggage to have built into a Loud Luggage! *Make it a custom* page is on our website www.LoudLuggageCo.com

we also have multiple cases to choose from!

* We have three models: Home model - plugs into the wall for power. Traveler model - equipped with a rechargeable lithium battery, you can take it anywhere on the go! Traveler Deluxe model - also equipped with a rechargeable lithium battery & you can still open the case to utilize functional internal. All new components, lithium rechargeable batteries, Bluetooth wireless, multiple options all built inside the luggage, no maintenance required.

For more information: www.LoudLuggageCo.com

Loud Luggage Company warehouse

1843 E 3rd St. Tempe, Arizona 85281 (suit 104).

Cross Streets: McClintock & Rio Salado

Healing Hands

Massage Envy Hosts Sixth Annual Healing Hands for Arthritis Event Sept. 28

$10 from Every Massage and Facial Benefits the Arthritis Foundation

Massage Envy has joined forces with the Arthritis Foundation to host Healing Hands for Arthritis, a one-day national event on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to build awareness and raise funds to fight arthritis.

The Arizona Massage Envy Co-Op will donate $10 from every one-hour therapeutic massage session and facial to the Arthritis Foundation. Prices for massages and facials are $65.

Reservations for appointments will be accepted by phone or in person. You do not have to be a Massage Envy member to make an appointment at any of the 33 Massage Envy locations throughout the Valley, available through 10 p.m. today.

All sessions can be customized to provide relief to key areas that cause tension, stress or pain. Aromatherapy, Deep Muscle Therapy and Sugar Foot Scrub Therapy can be added to any massage to enhance the therapeutic experience. For more information, visit MassageEnvy.com.

Phoenix Magazine Pets

PHOENIX magazine's Best of the Valley issue is on newsstands, encompassing the Valley's best dining, shopping, fashion and Instagram stars.

Best of the Valley (BOV) issue on newsstands.

New category: Cutest Instagram pet stars.

Two candidates: Creedmore the Great (a boxer) and Miss Poppy (a pig).

Instagram pets have massive followings; do media appearances; make money?

Plenty of other fun, actionable stuff in BOV.

PoPPy's Instagram is @misspoppythepig

Creedmore the Great: @Creedmorethegreat

For more information, visit: www.phoenixmag.com

Cancer Nutrition

Blueberries and blackberries contain phytochemicals Anthocyanins (blue color) and fiber. 5-9 servings of fruit and vegetables are recommended daily. I will define phytochemicals. Phytochemicals make the color of the fruits and vegetable which aid in prevention of cell damage. Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables to incorporate all the colors to receive the best health benefits.

Whole grain: Helpful in digestion to reduce colon cancer due to the fiber content and will also aid in maintaining weight. Whole grains have a lower glycemic index and do not enter the blood stream as quickly as refined sugars and white flour. This helpful in preventing weight gain.

Chicken Breast on salad: I will emphasize lean fresh meats and avoiding high meats that promote weight gain. I will also emphasize avoiding meats that contain nitrates as nitrates can cause cell damage. Foods with nitrates include sausage, bacon, bologna, salami, and hot dogs.

Tomatoes: Marinara sauce, fresh tomatoes, and Salsa. One can also meet their fruit and vegetable servings with tomato sauces and salsa as well as fresh vegetables.

I will also promote the phytochemical of lycopene which may be helpful for prostate cancer as well a good source of vitamin C and potassium.

Maintain a healthy weight and a BMI of less than 25. Obesity can increase cancer risk. Increasing fruits and vegetables, eating whole grains and incorporating lean meats are all factors to help maintain weight.

Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers Survivor's Day Breakfast in Scottsdale 10/15/16 8-11 am.

For more information visit: http://ironwoodcrc.com/

Pumpkin Products

Sprouts Farmers Markets has just released its Fall 2016 line of pumpkin products. They show us how to may your own pumpkin “Pop Tart" from scratch.

Pumpkin Pop Tarts

These pumpkin pop tarts are the perfect breakfast pastry to celebrate autumn. It starts with an easy cream cheese dough that is filled with sweet maple pumpkin butter and topped with pumpkin pie spice and seeds for a warm combination of flavors.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, room temperature and separated

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting

1/3 cup Sprouts Maple Pumpkin Butter

2 Tbsp. dark brown sugar

1 tsp. Sprouts Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice

1-2 Tbsp. almond milk

1/4 cup raw pecans, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds

Instructions:

1.Make the dough by beating the butter and 6 ounces of cream cheese in a stand mixer. Once smooth, mix in the flour until combined. Divide the dough in half, and shape into balls. Cover separately in plastic wrap and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours. Allow the dough to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before use.

2.Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

3.Use a rolling pin to roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface. Create a rectangular shape that is an 1/8-inch thick. Cut away the rough edges to create two large, equal-sized rectangles. Cut each sheet of dough into 8 smaller rectangles. Refrigerate as needed to keep the dough chilled.

4.Fill half the dough with approximately 2 teaspoons of Sprouts Maple Pumpkin Butter. Tap the edges lightly with water, and top with another piece of dough. Use a fork to crimp the edges.

5.Baked for approximately 20 minutes or until the edges turn slightly golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

6.Meanwhile, make the icing by warming the remaining cream cheese in the microwave. Heat at 10-second intervals, mixing in between until the cheese is easily stirred with a spoon. Mix in the brown sugar and Sprouts Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice. Stir in enough almond milk to achieve the consistency desired.

7.Frost the pop tarts with the icing and top with pecans and pumpkin seeds. Serve immediately.

Recipe online visit: Full Pumpkin Pop Tart Recipe: http://www.sproutsbrand.com/project/recipe-pumpkin-pop-tarts/

Big Apple Johnson Auction

This is your last chance to pick up a piece of Arizona history from the well-known Bill Johnson's Big Apple Restaurant. The public can bid on auction items until 12noon today, which include antique telephones, mounted steer horns, branding irons, antique furniture, and even the iconic Bill Johnson's Big Apple neon marquee sign, the last one of its kind available.

The Mesa restaurant is the very last location containing these historic pieces of the old west. All items will be up for bid in an online auction, conducted by Cunningham and Associates, Inc., scheduled to run from Sept. 23 -28 at www.AuctionAZ.com.

Bill Johnson's Big Apple Restaurant

950 E. Main St., Mesa

Main Street, between Horne & Stapley on the North side of the street.

Free San Diego

The New Children's Museum

For every Adult Ticket purchased you’ll get two kids tickets for free.

http://www.thinkplaycreate.org/

Birch Aquarium at Scripps in La Jolla

With a purchase of an adult ticket you get two Free Kids tickets. That is nearly a 30-dollar savings for every two children.

http://aquarium.ucsd.edu/

Several other museums were families can learn and save.

The Museum of Making Museum in Carlsbad

https://www.museumofmakingmusic.org

The San Diego Air and Space Museum

http://sandiegoairandspace.org/

The Maritime Museum in San Diego

https://sdmaritime.org

San Diego Natural Museum

http://sdnhm.org/

The San Diego Motel Model Railroad Museum

http://www.sdmrm.org/

All of these places offer two children's admission with the price of one adult ticket.



Valley Middle Schoolers make a positive difference online #Post Positive

Two amazing 8th Graders came up with a new campaign. After seeing a lot of negativity and bullying online they decided to take a stand to make student's internet experience positive. So they started using the hashtag Posting the Positive. The principal of South Valley Jr. High was so impressed she turned it into an assembly where 1100 students took part in the Positive Campaign for Digital Citizenship. The two 13 year olds are hoping their campaign will catch on

#Post Positive

One positive post can make the difference Think about it.

One positive post can bring light into someone's darkness. One compliment can make them smile for days. One uplifting thought can change a friend's perspective. One uplifting word can save a life. Your voice, your choice

Each time you post you choose to reflect either your own insecurities, or you can choose instead to embrace light and share your positive energy with others.

Combat bullying and negativity on social media by simply posting the positive.

To see the 8th graders YouTube video visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zN6dyxpbJw&feature=youtu.be

For more information visit: http://postingthepositive.com/