Update: Unlicensed painter pleads guilty

Jerry Crocker appears in court. (Source: KTVK) Jerry Crocker appears in court. (Source: KTVK)
Jerry Crocker recently had his day in front of a judge inside a Maricopa County Justice Court.

It was a guilty plea for the man who's been on 3 On Your Side's radar since April. Back then, we explained how he was given a $950 deposit to start painting the home of Terri and Bob Gehrke. However, he ended up not doing any painting at all and he told the judge he walked away with the money due to some personal issues and employee problems.

"I entered into an agreement with her stating I was an unlicensed contractor and I was going to paint her house," he said.

After the guilty plea, 3 On Your Side got back with Terri Gehrke, who says she couldn't be more satisfied that the law finally caught up with the man who took her money.

"I'm glad he did plead guilty and he was ordered to pay restitution, which is to pay me the $950 he owes us," she said.

It sure has been a rocky road for the unlicensed contractor. 3 On Your Side started getting complaints about him last spring and finally confronted Crocker about the Gehrkes' money.

"I’ll return the money in two weeks," he told us.

Well, that didn't happen and Crocker eventually had criminal charges filed against him. When he showed up at North Valley Justice Court to formally hear those charges, 3 On Your Side was also there.

Crocker was charged with theft and contracting without a license.

At another recent court hearing, Crocker pleaded guilty to the theft charge just to get the issue behind him. As for getting paid restitution, Terri Gehrke wonders if it will actually happen.

"He has to pay it through the court," she said. "I'm not going to hold my breath and expect the money because I'm not expecting it, but it'll be a nice surprise if I do get it."

