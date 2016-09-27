American Lung Association, 3TV team to battle the #1 cancer killer for women

Every five minutes a woman is told she has lung cancer. In fact, lung cancer kills more women than any other cancer, including breast cancer. Every year, in Arizona, 1,848 women are diagnosed with the disease, and another 1,253 lose their lives to lung cancer.

Still, compared to other types of cancer, research funding for lung cancer is vastly underfunded. The LUNG FORCE Walk in the Phoenix area is critical to raising awareness and funding research so that we know the risks and have a chance. 3TV is joining that fight for the third consecutive year.

The LUNG FORCE Walk will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mesa Riverview Park in Mesa, Arizona. Hosted by the American Lung Association in Arizona, the event will consist of a 3-mile walk through the scenic trail of the Mesa Riverview Park, live entertainment, food and kid’s activities.

There will also be the opportunity to learn more about lung health, advocacy and other American Lung Association events and programs in the Phoenix area.

REGISTER TODAY and join us in standing against lung cancer and for lung health.

