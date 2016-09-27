Tuesday, September 27

Bessie is looking for a fur-ever family

Bessie is available for adoption through the AAWL. She's a 7-year old Boxer mix and loves to play and explore. If you're interested, please visit AAWL.org.

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

Healthy Tailgate-Life Time Fitness

Foods

Pick Your Protein Team go for grass fed or organic meats such as turkey chicken or lean ground beef, for fish choose wild caught such as salmon. Make it into a lettuce wrap instead of on bread. Pile on the veggies, too, for great flavor and a boost of antioxidants.

Run some "Grills” Grilling is a healthy and convenient way to prepare your food and savor flavor, go for a dry rub to enhance flavor, you can do this with chicken wings as well

Make A Play Towards Marinades Kick the condiments to the curb as they are laden with sugar. Instead go with something like a favorite Lemon Cayenne is a favorite at our Life Café, especially on fish, along with zesty southwest dressing for salad or meat

Kick Up Your Kale ditch the potato and tortilla chips and go for kale chips; you can make your own with spices and baked in the oven ahead of time

Sweeten the Score - Consider bringing your own homemade trail mix to the game or to a friend's house with almonds, fresh fruit, and sunflower seeds. You can also create healthy alternatives to sweets like no-bake protein balls.

Drinks

Alcohol can be dehydrating, especially if you are tailgating in the Arizona sun, so you may want to reach for something alternative;

Endzone Energy with some games starting at 10am, you'll need sustained energy from these energy drinks

Kick-off with Kombucha is another popular drink which can help with digestion and perhaps a not so happy gut from a day of tailgating. It is a probiotic beverage which can also fight candida (harmful yeast) overgrowth, improve mental clarity, and perhaps your mood, especially if your team is losing!

Sideline Enhanced waters can help keep you hydrated, you may also want to look into choosing one with alkalizing benefits.

Call for Coconut Water another great way to stay hydrated with added benefits of potassium, magnesium and zinc

Touchdown some Tea. A variety of teas such as green or hibiscus are also a great idea to keep on ice for a refreshing alternative

Shake up the Offense you cannot go wrong with a healthy protein shake comprised of greens, organic protein and matcha tea One of my favorite from our Life Café is the Green Tea Matcha.

For more information, visit: https://www.lifetimefitness.com/en.html

Life Time Fitness - Gilbert

381 E Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Phone:(480) 892-5020

Debbie Gaby's Celebrity Catwalk raises money for "Homes for Our Troops"

Debbie Gaby's Celebrity Catwalk is right around the corner, and it's not too late to get involved. This event, featuring local celebs modeling fashions by Dillard's, is a fun, fundraiser for "Homes for Our Troops." This year's event will take place at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia on Tuesday Oct 11th from 11am to 2pm. For more info: DebbieGabyCharities.org

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

4949 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

(480) 627-3200

Actor Patrick Stewart back for another season of "Blunt Talk"

The half-hour comedy executive produced by Seth MacFarlane and Jonathan Ames, stars Stewart as 'Walter Blunt,' a British import intent on conquering the world of American cable news. His performance in season one earned him a Golden Globe® Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

For more information on Blunt Talk, visit: www.starz.com/series/blunttalk/featured

TheTravelDiet.com's Dena Roche shows us the best products on the market to get a good workout in on the road.

The Travel Diet

www.thetraveldiet.com

Physiclo Resistance Clothing

https://physiclo.com/

Chewy Lou

http://www.chewyloudesigns.com/

Therafit shoes

https://www.therafitshoe.com/

Sfera Balance Disk

http://www.sferafitness.com/

Melt Method

https://www.meltmethod.com/

Slendertone Connect Abs

http://www.slendertone.com/en-us/

Fitness Gear Resistance Tubes

http://www.dickssportinggoods.com/product/index.jsp?productId=19577316&clickid=prod_cs&recid=Product_PageElement_product1_rr_4_1356

LumiWave

www.lumiwave.com

You can't just look at crow's feet and under eye bags anymore. Dr. Susan Van Dyke MD shows us the other signs to watch out for and what to do about them.

Sun spots in your 20s or 30s.

"Sun spots in your late 20s or early 30s should be a wake-up call," says Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "If you are getting them that early, it means you've had significant amounts of sun exposure. While you can't undo the past, you certainly can minimize the damage and slow down the skin's aging process by using a broad spectrum SPF 30 or higher and a morning antioxidant. Vitamin C can minimize free radical damage and protect collagen. In the evening, use a topical retinol product to stimulate new collagen production to keep the skin strong and supple."

Gaunt hands

"Loss of subcutaneous tissue, bone, and muscle results in a gaunt face and hands, plus the temples and lower eyelids can seem carved out. This process is so gradual that an individual may not perceive any differences initially. Unless your face is photographed periodically, the changes may go unnoticed," says Patricia Ceballos, a dermatologist in New Rochelle, NY. Counteract your losses by fortifying skin with hyaluronic acid. "In the dermis of aged skin, natural hyaluronic acid is reduced which contributes to rough texture and loss of skin thickness," she says. You could also consider fillers. "Hyaluronic acid binds 500 to 1000 times its weight in water, so it has enormous benefits when injected into atrophic skin of aged hands, rendering them plump and rejuvenated," says Ceballos.

The skin on your neck is patchy and irritable.

"Uneven color on the sides of the neck and on the V of the chest is evidence of early photodamage," says Annie Chiu, a dermatologist in North Redondo Beach, California. "If your skin is easily irritable, thats a sign of aging healthy skin has a strong skin barrier that resists chronic inflammation." Chiu suggests Skinceuticals Phloretin CF Serum for uneven skin tones on your neck. "The antioxidants fight UV mediated photo damage, which causes brown-red discoloration on the neck, and the vitamin C and phloretin have a brightening skin evening effect," she says. La Roche Posay Ciclaplast Baum B5 Soothing Repair Balm may also help calm angry zones. "I often use this to soothe skin after in-office peels or laser treatments," she says.

Wrinkles along your cheeks and a loose jawline.

"People develop wrinkles just from movement, so that's not really a sign of aging poorly. But if fine lines and wrinkles appear in the middle of the cheeks or the jawline sags in the twenties or thirties, it is. The middle of the cheeks and the jawline show sun damage and wrinkles early on," says Rachel Nazarian, a dermatologist in New York City. To minimize, Nazarian uses ultherapy, a treatment that incorporates ultrasound technology to firm up and tighten skin. "Although multiple sessions are needed, with time, new collagen and elastin are formed to minimize wrinkles and bagging," says Nazarian.

Your skin is itchier than usual.

"With aging, comes a loss of moisture. The cell membranes become more porous, contributing to dryness and the crepe-y look. Consequently, skin tends to become itchy and more sensitive. Pay attention to your skin it might be trying to tell you something," says Ceballos. Reminder: Our favorite moisturizers under $20 are at your fingertips.

Your eyes are changing shape.

As we age, our bones start to recede inwards. It's most prominent at the inner upper corner and the outer lower corner of the skull. As

a result, the eyes go from being really rounded to slightly more horizontal," says Kavita Mariwalla, a dermatologist in West Islip, New York. "The best thing to do to is maintain the texture of your skin with products, like http://www.neocutis.com/product/detail/1 Neocutis Lumiere Bio-restorative Eye Cream and therapeutic treatments, such as Pelleve for skin tightening."

For more information, visit: http://vandykeaesthetics.com/

Van Dyke Aesthetics

5206 N Scottsdale Rd

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

480-948-5045

Free San Diego- Place to stay that offer special deals and freebies for kids

Kids will get a backpack or welcome gift with goodies about 25 dollars’ value plus they'll get to eat for free there.

Omni in the Gas Lamp District

https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/san-diego

The Westin Downtown

http://www.westinsandiego.com/

The Hilton in Mission Bay or in Del Mar

http://www.sandiegohilton.com/

Hotels that are doing kids eat free with a purchase of an adult meal at their properties. Some of those hotels include:

Hampton Inn in Mission Valley

http://hamptoninn3.hilton.com/en/index.html

Hyatt Regency in La Jolla

https://lajolla.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html

Catamaran Resort in Mission Bay

http://www.catamaranresort.com/

Best Western Seven Seas in Old Town

http://www.bw7seas.com/

Kids can stay, play and eat for free at Paradise Point Resort in Mission Bay.Plus, each family will get a $50 gift card to use for thing s like bike rentals, water craft rentals and other activities at the resort.

Paradise Point Resort in Mission Bay

http://www.paradisepoint.com/