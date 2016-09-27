Debbie Gaby's Celebrity Catwalk raises money for 'Homes for Our Troops'

Debbie Gaby's Celebrity Catwalk is right around the corner, and it's not too late to get involved.

This event, featuring local celebs modeling fashions by Dillard's, is a fun fundraiser for "Homes for Our Troops."

Homes for Our Troops (HFOT) is a privately funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization building specially adapted, mortgage-free homes nationwide for the most severely injured Veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan.

This year's event will take place at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia on Tuesday Oct 11th from 11am to 2pm.

For more info: DebbieGabyCharities.org