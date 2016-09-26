3 On Your Side
Update: Dog finally receives lifesaving surgery

Abigail finally got the surgery she needed and her owners received money from the pet insurance company thanks to 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV) Abigail finally got the surgery she needed and her owners received money from the pet insurance company thanks to 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV)
Amaya and his family had the pet insurance for three years without filing a claim. (Source: KPHO/KTVK) Amaya and his family had the pet insurance for three years without filing a claim. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

A Valley couple says their beloved pet has finally gotten the life-saving surgery she needed. But, they say it only happened after they contacted 3 On Your Side.

Good ol' Abigail is feeling better these days. It's a far cry from when she was first on 3 On Your Side about a month ago.

At that time, Ernest Amaya and his wife didn't even know if Abigail would be around much longer.

“You don't want to feel like you failed your dogs or your kids,” Amaya said.

Amaya was told by Abigail's veterinarian that she had a mass in her neck that need to be removed surgically but the surgery came with a steep price tag.

However, Amaya and his wife didn't worry too much about it because they had pet insurance through Union Plus Pets. It's a policy that he has been paying on monthly for three years.  

However, the couple says they were given the run around when they filed a claim to pay for the surgery.

Amaya and his wife say they had never filed a claim before, and they needed it now.

“Now I’m trying to use it, and I'm begging them for something that I bought," Amaya said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and asked Union Plus Pets to look into the issue. They did and approved Abigail's surgery.

“Until 3 On Your Side got involved, the surgeon wouldn't move. The insurance just kept playing games, just silly games. They kept just stalling,” Amaya said.

Amaya says he, his wife and of course Abigail are grateful and says the lifesaving pet surgery wouldn't have happened without 3 On Your Side.

“3 On Your Side got in, and she's had her surgery, and we're hoping for a full recovery. We’re glad to have her back and know she's gonna be here for a while,” Amaya said.

Abigail's bill was high, but the insurance has approved payment of about $3,000 and is expecting to send it directly to the surgeon.

Abigail, by the way, is doing great.

