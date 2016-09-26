COPY-Monday, July 4, 2016

Grumpy Cat

For more information, visit www.grumpycats.com.

Chef Maggie Norris– Gazpacho and Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

For more information on Chef Maggie, visit www.whiskedaway.net or call 480-330-6525.

Inhabit Studio –– Pet Quarters

For more information on all things interior design, visit www.inhabitstudio.com or call 602-373-0157.

Arcadia News – Pet-Friendly Restaurants

For more information on Arcadia News, visit www.arcadianews.com or call 602-840-6379.

Rachel Harris – Feline Finds!

For more information on Rachel’s segment, visit www.managedmoms.com.

Dr. Grey – Mountain Lion

For more information on Wildlife World Zoo and Aquarium visit www.wildlifeworld.com or call 623-935-WILD.

Flick Chick – Animal Movies

For more on our Flick Chick send her an email at vrjoas@azfamily.com

Arizona Humane Society- Dog Treats

For more information on the Arizona Humane Society, visit www.azhumane.org

Flowers on the set of Your Life A to Z are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

