Couple denied access to money because of frozen debit account

Emma Canizales is expecting her first child and is trying to accumulate everything she'll need. "Yea, with the baby shower coming up, whatever we get will help out," she explained as she was looking through some baby clothes.

But buying baby items is on hold, all because Canizales' prepaid Visa card put out by a company called RushCard has been frozen, meaning she can't get access to her money.

"How much money are we talking about?" asked 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper. "Over $1,600," she said. "And, I haven't been able to get to it for about a month."

Canizales says the RushCard used by her and her boyfriend was compromised last month and a hacker made two fraudulent purchases on the card.

So, the couple reported the incident and RushCard immediately froze the account to prevent further fraudulent activity.

But that was a full month ago, and since then Canizales and her boyfriend Arthur Gadsden have been unable to get access to their $1,600 on that card.

"I've been dealing with this (RushCard) card now for four weeks and they just keep playing this game," Gadsden said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we contacted RushCard.

At our request, the company immediately looked into the matter.

They unfroze their couple's account and mailed them a new RushCard with a new account number.

That means they now had access to their $1,600.

Emma and Arthur say they're relieved to finally have all of their money and plan on depositing it into a bank account so they won't have to go through this again. "I wish I would have contacted you guys sooner because it would have gotten handled a lot sooner, said Canizales. "But, you guys stepped in and fixed it. Everything was handled and there's a lot of stress released of."

A big thank you to RushCard for resolving the issue so quickly for 3 On Your Side. The company never really explained why the couple had this problem for a month, but it's resolved now.



Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.