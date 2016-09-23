3 On Your Side
Couple denied access to money because of frozen debit account

Emma Canizales is expecting her first child and is trying to accumulate everything she'll need. "Yea, with the baby shower coming up, whatever we get will help out," she explained as she was looking through some baby clothes.

But buying baby items is on hold, all because Canizales' prepaid Visa card put out by a company called RushCard has been frozen, meaning she can't get access to her money.

"How much money are we talking about?" asked 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper. "Over $1,600," she said.  "And, I haven't been able to get to it for about a month."

Canizales says the RushCard used by her and her boyfriend was compromised last month and a hacker made two fraudulent purchases on the card.

So, the couple reported the incident and RushCard immediately froze the account to prevent further fraudulent activity.

But that was a full month ago, and since then Canizales and her boyfriend Arthur Gadsden have been unable to get access to their $1,600 on that card.  

"I've been dealing with this (RushCard) card now for four weeks and they just keep playing this game," Gadsden said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we contacted RushCard.

At our request, the company immediately looked into the matter.

They unfroze their couple's account and mailed them a new RushCard with a new account number.

That means they now had access to their $1,600.

Emma and Arthur say they're relieved to finally have all of their money and plan on depositing it into a bank account so they won't have to go through this again. "I wish I would have contacted you guys sooner because it would have gotten handled a lot sooner, said Canizales.   "But, you guys stepped in and fixed it.  Everything was handled and there's a lot of stress released of."

A big thank you to RushCard for resolving the issue so quickly for 3 On Your Side. The company never really explained why the couple had this problem for a month, but it's resolved now.
   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

