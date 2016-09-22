Update: $3,500 plumbing problem finally fixed

Snaking a drain is a common plumbing task, but in this case, something went wrong. (Source: 3TV)

A different plumbing company and fixed the drainage pipe on the Portnoys' house. (Source: 3TV)

Water is once again flowing in Orin Portnoy's kitchen.

"It's draining, finally," Orin said.

With water that can drain, that means this Tempe homeowner and his wife can finally do their laundry.

"Sounds great, the sweet sound of laundry, yes," Orin said.

In a recent 3 On Your Side report, the couple explained how they had to turn their water off in parts of the house because of a drainage problem. As a result, Desiree Portnoy says their life was turned upside down.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Homeowners 'drained' after plumbing fiasco]

"Horrible, oh my gosh, torture! Let me tell you, I've cried more than I have in a while," Desiree said.

But their problem grew worse when they called a company called City Wide plumbing. An employee with the company tried clearing the drain with a metal cable called a plumbing snake. But the snake became stuck permanently and the company simply left it there. Orin showed 3 On Your Side the stuck drain snake.

"Here's the snake, that's stuck, it won't come out," Orin said.

City Wide plumbing blamed the problem on the couple's old pipes, saying their pipe broke and snagged the snake. The company at first said they weren't going to remove the snake or fix the pipe because it wasn't their fault. However, after 3 On Your Side's involvement, the plumbing company had a change of heart and turned the pricey repair over to their insurance company.

"Thanks to 3 On Your Side, City Wide contacted their insurance company and the insurance company came out here. The adjuster made an assessment and sent us a check to cover the repairs for all the damages," Orin said.

The Portnoys got a check for $3,500 and used the money to hire another plumbing company to install a brand new drainage pipe.

As for the snake, it's basically entombed in the old pipe and will remain their forever. Orin went outside to show 3 On Your Side the finished project.

"This is where the snake was and they pulled off the brick and sealed the snake into the house," Orin said.

The Portnoys say they are grateful. The metal snake no longer sticks out of their home and their home has a new drainage pipe.

"I felt good we were able to do the 3 On Your Side and it made a difference. You can make a difference and I think you guys do a really good service to the community and we appreciate it and you'll be the first person we call next time something happens," Orin said.

A big thank you to the plumbing company for turning the matter over to their insurance company and resolving this issue. It was a great way to get this ordeal behind everybody.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.