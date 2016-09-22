Hey guys! Fall is a great time to experiment with your look

A change in seasons means a change in wardrobe.

If you've lived here for any length of time, you know that fall is a difficult time to dress in the Valley. Although the calendar says autumn, the daytime temperatures are still pretty warm. Why not think of it as an opportunity mix up your standard wardrobe and try some interesting combinations?

Tom Simon Clotherie joined us "Good Morning Arizona" to show off a few ideas.

One option is to skip the traditional suit coat and tie and instead break out a boldly colored or distinctively patterned dress shirt. You might try an eye-catching jacket and shirt combination, something you might not be willing to wear with a more formal suit.

You want people to know that you chose a tie-less look rather than just looking like someone who took his tie off.

If you do wear a jacket, choose something lightweight, and then pair it with a less formal shirt like a cotton button-up or even a nice T-shirt.

Transitioning from summer to fall is also a great time to break out your brown dress shoes, which are now outselling traditional black shoes two to one. You can wear brown shoes with almost anything you'd normally wear with black, adding an unexpected and rich look.

The Clotherie

2502 E Camelback Road, Suite #169 in Phoenix (at the Biltmore Fashion Park)

602-956-8600

www.theclotherie.com

