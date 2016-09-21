Wednesday, September 21

The Wildlife World Zoo-African Pygmy Goat

African Pygmy Goat Facts:

Full grown they get 2-3ft tall and 2-3ft wide

Adults are 50-80lbs on average

Males are larger than females

Have cloven hooves to give them traction and stability

Can run, jump and play just a few hours after being born

Both males and females have horns

Excellent climbers and swimmers

They are browsers as well as grazers

Originally found on the African plains

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

Local Love C+D Industry

C + D began in 2009 when Dawn needed more kitchen storage space and Chase devised a solution from a re-purposed item no longer needed by a neighbor. Several projects later, one particularly large and weathered beam inspired Dawn to conceptualize a table that combined her love of giving something old a new life and her other hobby of gardening into one very unique table. Chase's ability to fabricate anything and turn a concept into reality was a perfect match to create and construct a unique and one-of-kind Garden Table. After making a few for friends, they made 10 for their own wedding and those all sold to guests!

This is an item made from quality reclaimed, locally sourced wood beams and metal that will be cherished for decades. The design is timeless and allows for ever-changing ideas for planting and growing but also a space where memories are made and meals cherished. They are proud of the reclaimed history of the tables and are mindful of our planet's limited resources and they are thrilled to offer something sturdy and durable that will stand the test of time.

C + D also incorporates a signature item, a penny, into each table. On a custom order, they will use a penny which will display a special year to that customer. They believe that the penny represents wishes, dreams, prosperity, good fortune, good luck, good health and humble beginnings. Just like pennies, dreams and ideas begin one at a time and before you know it, with one small step taken after the other and with lots of hard work, you can achieve success doing what you are passionate about.

You can find us online at cplusdindustry.com, Facebook C + D Industry, Instagram @cplusdindustry and THIS WEEKEND at the Maricopa County Home and Garden show booth 309!

C + D Industry

23016 N. 63rd Ave Glendale AZ 85310

602-503-2940

Cross Streets: 67th Ave/Parkside Lane

Paralyzed golfers "Stand up & Play"

Golf is a life-long sport that promotes stamina and good health. Now, those who suffer with paralysis, can play standing up, thanks to new technology like the "Stand Up and Play. This Friday at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, a couple of paralyzed golfers using the "Stand Up & Play" will compete in a charity tournament with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Ability 360 Sports & Fitness Center. Their goal is to also promote the value and importance of inclusion in sports. Register at 360GolfTournament.org or for more info: Ability360.org 602-256-2245.

Longbow Golf Club

http://www.longbowgolf.com/

Address: 5601 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa, AZ 85215

Phone: (480) 807-5400

Kassi Jayde

Kassi Jayde didn't let an emergency surgery slow her down and she has a new EP coming out next year. Catch her at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Scottsdale and visit kassijayde.com for more information.



Schedule of upcoming concerts:

September 23: Kassi Jayde

Dierks Whiskey Row Scottsdale 5-7

September 30

Dierks Whiskey Row Tempe 5-7

October 7

Dierks Whiskey Row Scottsdale 5-7

October 15th:

Acoustic with Rich Berra Band

@ The Perch

October 21st:

Dierks Whiskey Row Scottsdale 5-7

October 27th

Kassi and the Rhythm Method

October 28th:

Rich Berra Band

Schnepf Farms 6-9

October 30th

Kassi Jayde and the Rhythm Method

Schnepf Farms 5-8

Listen to Kassi Jayde originals on soundcloud.com/kassijayde

The Wigwam Celebrates Fall Arizona Restaurant Week Sept. 16-25

Litchfield's menu offers a first course choice of an autumn salad featuring mission fig, honey walnut, blue cheese and prosciutto with a vanilla fig balsamic; Hamachi sashimi with frisee, radicchio, and five-spice carrot with yuzu vinaigrette; and coconut curry butternut soup.

Diners will savor second-course entrees of roasted Arizona chicken with Hayden Flour Mills polenta waffle, apple slaw and apricot honey; acorn squash agnolotti with house ricotta, cauliflower, basil and Northwoods blend mushrooms; or pan-seared sea scallops with rattlesnake bean ragout, black kale and spicy fennel sausage.

Dessert offerings from Litchfield's include apple cider panna cotta with a ginger cookie; pear and cream cheese galette and a white chocolate pumpkin milkshake. The three-course menu is $44 per person and $59 per person with wine pairings for the first and second courses.

Red's Bar & Grill menu features a choice of shared appetizers to enjoy featuring pretzel bites topped off with bacon cheese dip; house-made barbeque potato chips with roasted shallot onion dip; scrumptious fried pickles with chipotle ranch dressing; or taco salad with roasted corn, black bean and Cotija cheese.

Delectable entrees include a choice of a cobb burger with fried egg, smoked bacon, guacamole and blue cheese; the famous Jesse burger named after a long-standing employee, with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and Red's sauce; a beef and bean chili dog with onion and cheddar cheese on a poppy seed bun; or a fish po'boy with pan-fried swai filets, citrus slaw and an ancho remoulade on a hoagie roll.

A choice of Red's custom-made cupcakes in flavors including Oreo cookie, caramel frappuccino, vanilla and strawberry shortcake top off the memorable three-course meal. Cost for Red's three-course dining experience is $33 per couple.

For more information, including reservations for dining, visit http://wigwamarizona.com/ or call 623- 935-3811.

The Wigwam

300 East Wigwam Blvd.

Litchfield Park, Arizona 85340

Latest trends in Fall boots and shoes

We head over to Outlets at Anthem to check out the hottest trends in boots as the Fall season approaches. Also, their 12th Annual Shopping Extravaganza is set for Saturday, Oct 15th from 9am to 4pm to benefit 20 local charities, and a chance to win over $30,000 in prizes and savings. For more info: OutletsatAnthem.com

We have been covering all the fall/ winter 2015-2016 fashion trends seen on the Fashion Week runways at this point, ranging from New York to Paris, London and Milan. We have looked into the colors and the prints, as well as the general styles of clothing pieces you're going to wear come the cold months. Now, we bring to you the complete fall/ winter 2015-2016 shoe trends report that you have all been waiting for. From Dior's thick see-through heeled marble boots to the gothic feel of the Alexander Wang designs, we have seen them all and loved them to no end. After all, after diamonds, shoes are a girl's best friends.

1. THE CLASSIC PUMPS:

The classic pump was to be seen everywhere on the fall/ winter 2015-2016 runway shows. It was back in style and looked amazing with cropped pants, flared trousers, leather leggings and all. Thin heels or thick, pumps were one of the biggest fall 2015 shoe trends to hit the stage and we cannot help but jump with joy for it. From the pink coral colored Vivienne Westwood pieces to white based Nina Ricci simplistic tones, Balenciaga's bejeweled cap toes to Celine's dazzling designs with the beading and the embellishments, classic pumps quite often made an appearance on the runway shaping one of the most timeless shoe trends for fall 2015.

2. PERFECT ANKLE BOOTIES:

Booties are big for the fall and winter seasons and with good cause too! They are just high enough to endure the snows and keep the feet warm, unless of course they take on the shape and form of the Peter Pilotto cut-out ankle booties, while still being low enough in height to really show off legs. Wool and leather booties look positively amazing, made by Hugo Boss, while the furry Fendi version with their ice sculpture heels is positively divine. We also rather loved the lace up peep-toe designs by Francesco Scognamiglio, as well as the dual colored black and white Rodarte pieces. The zip in the front of the Roland Mouret booties is really catching our eye, while those high-heeled BOSS ankle boots are positively mesmerizing when the orange is added into the mix. We know that out of all the other shoe trends and boots stampeding about, the graceful walk of the Alexander McQueen pale peach hued and lace finished booties stands out from the crowd with relative ease.

3 PEEP-TOE SHOES AND SANDALS:

While it is crystal clear that if one plans on going out in the fall or winter seasons the feet should be well clad and kept warm, there are days and times in certain places where it is not as cold as you would think and where you can get away with an open toe or a sling-back design. You can have the shoes in thick or thin heels, the material in anything you wish. For example, Proenza Schouler offers a rather interesting peep-toe style that looks like wrapped fabric tied at the beck of the ankle, the heels like thicker copper cylinders. It is a good look and one, which we certainly would want to grab at, even if many of the outfits themselves are not to our tastes. Narciso Rodriguez also likes the open toe idea, but he goes for the peep version instead of baring them all. The open toes appear on many pieces with lacing as well, such as Giambattista Valli, Rodarte, and Francesco Scognamiglio. Open toes are matched with thick heels and a golden glitter where the Dries Van Noten footwear is concerned and we love the quirky style of it quite a bit, what with the straps across the top of the foot and the fanning designs to the sides.

4. LACE UP FOOTWEAR OR GLADIATOR STYLE:

During the spring and summer season runway shows, we were mesmerized by the amount of gladiator style footwear that appeared on the catwalks, making it one of the biggest hits for the season. Now, we see those gladiator shoes take on new form, as the lacing idea is evolved to add character to a whole slew of different fashion house footwear designs. It is quite the lovely addition to any piece your feet are clad in really and we are happy to see the lacing adapted to the winter months so well. Speaking of laces, we have some appear on the Narciso Rodriguez platform heels with the open toes. On the other hand, we also have pure gladiator style shoes worn with open toe stockings with interesting platform heel designs by Rick Owens that fall into the collections, which majorly trump the pretty interesting lace up knee-high boots featured on Erdem. Other designers who use a similar styling include the knee high lace ups by Giambattista Valli, the lace up open toe booties by Rodarte, the Victorian style intriguing boots by Altuzarra, and the thigh high sexy laced up boots by Vionnet.

5. ALLIGATOR SKIN OR SNAKES? REPTILE SHOES:

Exotic prints have appeared on many a piece of clothing that has been sent down the runway, including alligator skin materials that shine bright and give us a sense of warrior abilities found in the women sporting them. It's like wearing shark tooth necklaces that inspire one to believe in the wearer's courage and boldness, strength and unwavering skills. Some boots like those featured by Nicholas Kirkwood for Erdem have multiple textures to them, with the tops looking like the alligator skin. We see the alligator skin style mules with furry edges on the Christian Siriano New York Fashion Week runway, while some of those Haider Ackermann boots certainly have perfectly scaled snakeskin designs. When it comes to snakeskin though, Kenzo certainly takes home the prize for the first place with its green and red variations.

6. CHUNKY HEELED FOOTWEAR:

This year, the cooler seasons seem to have many different types of footwear available for them, many of which appear in chunkier heels that are all the more comfortable for the feet, no matter the height. While you would be teetering on stilettoes, the chunkier styles offer a whole lot more stability in the long run, while still looking stylishly sexy. Marc Jacobs offers some lovely variations in boots that have awesome colors, the stocking-like properties only adding to their appeal. Chunky heels also appear on mules, such as those heeled designs found within the Derek Lam collection. Technically, nearly every single designer showcased chunky heeled designs, from Givenchy and Miu Miu to Giorgio Armani, Erdem to Emilio Pucci, Donna Karan and Derek Lam.

7. ADD IN THE GEOMETRY:

While chunky heels are in, some of the fashion houses have opted to add more character to them and, while they are not quirky, make them reminiscent of artistic endeavours which look really good when turned into the heel of a shoe. Maison Margiela sends models out in gorgeous androgynous designs that are made feminine by modern standards due to the double-clogged heels they sport. The Jason Wu sculptural heels do use two-dimensional geometric shapes, while the earth toned Salvatore Ferragamo pieces remind us of rock formations in cubical artistry.

8. LATEX BOOTS AND SHOES:

It appears that nearly every designer to showcase his or her collection on the runway for the fall and winter 2015-2016 seasons found the use of latex to be quite necessary. It is a very practical material, stretching out and encapsulating the leg, whether in a bootie or thigh high length style. It is easy to care for, does not require much work with it overall, and emphasizes the beauty of the limbs it holds within. It is a futuristic look that we cannot help but love for its ingenuity and lovely aesthetics. We see Marc Jacobs offer us some luscious pieces with their thick heels and purplish bases, while it is the Dior marble patterned dual colored thigh high latex boots that really leave us staring ahead in awe.

9. NARROW WITH SUPER LONG NOSES:

This looks beautiful but we all know that many women don't have very thin and long feet, but for those who do, the long and narrow nose of the shoes will look fantastic! Many designers stuck to engineering their footwear with this style and ideal however, which slightly defies the whole comfort aspect that has been the main theme of the 1970s fashions brought to the modern era. We have Versace boots in two colors and three materials that really are captivating, while Dolce & Gabbana gave us a peek at lovely sling back red feminine shoes with a furry body for added texture. Pointy-toe shoes look absolutely quirky and fun in the Miu Miu collection.

10. STOCKING BOOTS:

Stocking boots are very pretty overall and quite comfortable in themselves. It fits the foot and leg perfectly, including on women with soccer calves like me, looking particularly glamorous when fitted in fashion latex and lacquered leather. It complements the whole outfit as well as really looks lovely on the limbs. Givenchy does the same with its booties, the thick and chunky heels hanging back while the ankles up to the calves are encased in stretchy material. Alexander McQueen and Christian Dior also show the trend of stocking boots in their fall collections.

11. FURRY/HAIRY SHOES:

Possibly the most prominent trend in footwear to be seen on the runway is the furry/hairy look that makes it appear as if you have turned little fuzzball animals into your shoes. It reigned supreme on the spring/summer runways as well, and has rolled into the colder seasons of the year, showing how popular it has become. Yet, we have to wonder at the popularity of footwear that is more suited for children's cartoon characters than on your feet, figments of one's imagination on drugs come to life. Furry slides were a big part of the Vionnet runway, with ribbon strappings on the legs looking as if they are cutting off the circulation on some models.

12. BEADED OR JEWELLED SHOES:

Another big trend was the whole line-up of jewel patterned or bead embellished shoes, including the Kate Spade designs. These pieces are interesting to say the least and throw in a whole lot of fab glam attitude for the wearer. Why not allow yourself to feel like a diva? If you are looking for crazy designs on heels, we do suggest trying out the ankle strapped Rochas designs, where it appears as if Christmas is in the air, while the incredible gilded art on the iceberg heels within the Roberto Cavalli collection is enough to restore our faith in the fashion world, that's how beautiful they are.

13. THIGH HIGH BOOTS:

So many of the boots seen on the Fashion Week runway shoes either ended at mid-calf or enjoyed climbing their way up to the center of the thighs, including the bulky and Eskimo style warm Moschino quilted boots. It was nice to see MSGM wiggle its way into this trend as well, with its multitude of bright over-the-knee boots with graphic heels and capped toes. Thigh high boots take on a new look when Gareth Pugh is involved, making his chunky pieces look perfect for wading through water. The marble patterned latex boots by Dior were probably some of the first pieces to make us fall in love with this height during this fall and winter season's runway shows. Those simple Calvin Klein boots and the Emilio Pucci patterned options are probably our all-time favorites from the whole of the collections presented over the past few weeks.

14. RUBBER WADER BOOTS:

Someone had to come up with boots that would not ruin if touched by or soaked in water, which makes the Gareth Pugh straight cut rubber wader boots, in collaboration with Meliss, the playful reality to the designer's dark romance appeal. Hunter Original and Balenciaga also offer stylish rubber boots for fall 2015.

15. VELVET SHOES:

Velvet was a big thing throughout the Fashion Weeks, and it also reflected in the shoes that were worn by the models getting onto the catwalk to show off the latest pieces by the fashion houses. Velvet makes it onto loafers within the Mother of Pearl show, as well as the chunky heeled booties for Givenchy, gorgeous purple sling-backs by Dolce & Gabbana, golden heeled intriguing booties by Emilio Pucci and gorgeous gilded designed Stella McCartney pieces.

16. FRINGED BOOTIES:

Considering the fact that we are taking major inspiration from the 1970s decade, the suede fringed shoes are so very much in style, looking good on the catwalk. This includes the booties designed by Matthew Williamson, alongside the gorgeous Burberry totally Western shoes that, without any doubt, belong on the saddle. Rebecca Minkoff also uses loads of fringes for her ankle booties and knee-length boots coming in different colors.

Source: Fashionisers.com

September is World Alzheimer's Month

Dr. John DenBoer, a dementia specialist in Scottsdale, founded SMART Brain Aging, a company dedicated to preventing dementia. SMART products include cognitive rehabilitation programs for people suffering with dementia and Alzheimer's. The products are designed to increase resiliency in the brain by learning new things while also improving the quality of life.

SMART Brain Aging

http://www.smartbrainaging.com/

Childhood Hunger Drive

3TV partners with Bashas', Safeway, Food City and Albertsons grocery stores to benefit seven organizations that meet the needs of our Valley's food insecure children.

Participating Grocers (all stores Across Arizona):

1. Food City

2. Albertsons

3. Bashas'

4. Safeway

Non-profit recipients (all donations support childhood hunger programs at each of these):

AZBrainFood

http://www.azbrainfood.org/

Twitter and Instagram: @azbrainfood

Facebook: Facebook.com/azbrainfood

St. Mary's Food Bank

http://www.firstfoodbank.org/

Twitter and Instagram: @stmarysfoodbank

Facebook: Facebook.com/firstfoodbank

United Food Bank

https://www.unitedfoodbank.org/

Twitter and Instagram: @unitedfoodbank

Facebook: Facebook.com/unitedfoodbank

Kitchen on the Street

http://www.kitchenonthestreet.org/

Twitter and Instagram: @kitchenotstreet

Facebook: Facebook.com/kitchenonthestreet

Yuma Community Food Bank

http://www.yumafoodbank.org/

Twitter and Instagram: @yumacommunityfoodbank

Facebook: Facebook.com/yumacommunityfoodbank

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

http://www.communityfoodbank.org/

Twitter and Instagram: @communityfoodbankofsouthernaz

Facebook: Facebook.com/communityfoodbankofsouthernaz

Desert Mission Food Bank

http://www.desertmission.com/

Twitter and Instagram: @desertmissionfoodbank

Facebook: Facebook.com/desertmissionfoodbank