New device helps paralyzed golfers stand up and play

The Ability360 Charity Golf Tournament begins Wednesday morning in Mesa. However, unlike most tournaments, this one has a twist.

Every group will be joined by golfers with disabilities, some who are paralyzed.

So how is this possible? It's a new device called Stand Up and Play. It's a new type of golf cart specifically to help those with disabilities continue playing golf.

Ability360, formerly Arizona Bridge to Independent Living (ABIL), continues a 35-year tradition of empowering programs for people with all disabilities. Ability360 offers and promotes programs to empower people with disabilities to take personal responsibility so that they may achieve or continue independent lifestyles within the community.

The independent living philosophy states that people with disabilities should have the same civil rights, options and control over choices in their own lives as do people without disabilities.

Click/tap to watch video of this amazing new device.

