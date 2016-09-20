3 On Your Side
Is your webcam spying on you?

Laptop webcam (Source: KPHO/KTVK) Laptop webcam (Source: KPHO/KTVK)
You've heard of people hacking into computers and stealing information, but what about hacking into your webcam?

It happens more than you might think.

"We've only seen a few incidents where people have actually used the webcams to try to blackmail people because they have compromising pictures," said Ken Colburn, a computer and technology expert with Data Doctors.

There's been quite a bit of buzz lately when it comes to your privacy and webcams found on your laptop or desktop computer.

The topic exploded recently when FBI director James Comey acknowledged at a conference that even he keeps his home webcams covered up with a piece of tape to avoid prying eyes and ears.

"Go into any government office, we have our little camera things that sit on top of the screen, they have a little lid that closes down on them," said Comey.

He's not alone, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg also reportedly covers his webcams.

So, should the rest of us do the same thing?

We posed that question to Colburn.

"That kind of encourages people to kind of bury their heads in the sand saying, OK if I put a piece of tape over my webcam I no longer have to worry about being compromised and nothing could be further from the truth," explained Colburn.

Colburn said a webcam can be hacked when downloaded malware finds its way into your computer and activates the camera, controlling it without you even knowing about it.

Edward Snowden, the former government contractor, revealed detailed information about classified U.S. surveillance programs like the National Security Agency being able to access your computer if they want to.

But Colburn said before you reach for that piece of tape to cover your webcam just remember the government probably doesn't really want to spy on you.

"Most of us are not going to be targets of big crime groups or foreign governments or those types of things.

Colburn said while more and more people are realizing their webcams can be used by hackers to spy on them you should really be more concerned with other things like the sensitive information they may have access to.

"Just turning on your webcam is the least of your worries because they're inside your computer," said Colburn. "They basically have access to everything you do including capturing your passwords when you go to the bank."

Colburn said the best defense against hackers is to make sure your anti-virus software is up to date and don't click on any suspicious web links.

"The reality is if somebody is motivated to turn on that camera and they make you a target, they're going to use all different means to trick you into clicking on something and again it's going to give them access to the entire computer not just your webcam," Colburn said.

By the way, your smartphone camera isn't completely safe either.

It too can be vulnerable if you're using your phone to download questionable content -- so be careful.

Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

