ASU's new triathlon team starts first season of competition

There's a group of ladies taking Arizona State University by storm.

This fall, the Sun Devils became one of two Division I schools to begin competing in the triathlon. The five-member women's team is made up of transfers, as well as those competing on the collegiate level for the first time.

The team competed for the first time Sept. 5 and already finished 1st, 2nd and 4th, respectively. However, the Lady Sun Devils also qualified for the national championships in New Orleans.

Head coach Cliff English has 15 years of elite-level triathlon coaching experience, including as USA Triathlon's Elite National Team coach. Assistant coach Erin Densham is a three-time Olympian, earning a bronze medal in London in 2012.

The ladies took me through some of their intense training. Click/tap to watch the video.

