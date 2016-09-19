Making Scott's favorite dish: Sloppy Joe Pizza

Making Scott's favorite dish: Sloppy Joe PizzaPosted: Updated:
Food blogger Joanie Simon tries to recreate and elevate GMAZ anchor Scott's favorite dinner to make at home.
Sloppy Joe French Bread Pizza
Author: Joanie Simon
Recipe type: Entree
Cuisine: American
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 60 mins
Total time: 1 hour 15 mins
Serves: 12
Sloppy Joe's done up on French bread with melted cheddar, scallions and pickles for an unconventional pizza dish.
Ingredients
½ onion diced
1 tbs oil
1 red bell pepper diced
16 oz ground beef (85/15)
6 oz tomato paste
14.5 oz diced tomatoes
? cup brown sugar
½ tsp paprkia
½ tsp chile powder
¼ tsp garlic salt
1 Tbs prepared mustard
1 loaf french bread
8 oz shredded cheddar cheese
3 scallions chopped
3 dill pickle spears chopped
Instructions
Add the oil, peppers and onions to a pot over medium high heat and saute until slightly soft.
Add in ground beef and saute until browned, stirring occasionally.
Add in tomato paste, tomatoes, brown sugar, paprika, garlic salt, chile powder and mustard and continue to cook until sauce thickens (30 - 60 mins)
Slice the French bread in half and spread sloppy joes evenly over the sliced side of each half of the bread.
Top the sloppy joes with the shredded cheddar cheese and place under the broiler in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes or until the cheese melts.
Top with chopped pickles and scallions and serve immediately in slices.