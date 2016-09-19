Making Scott's favorite dish: Sloppy Joe Pizza

Food blogger Joanie Simon tries to recreate and elevate GMAZ anchor Scott's favorite dinner to make at home.

Sloppy Joe French Bread Pizza

Author: Joanie Simon

Recipe type: Entree

Cuisine: American

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 60 mins

Total time: 1 hour 15 mins

Serves: 12

Sloppy Joe's done up on French bread with melted cheddar, scallions and pickles for an unconventional pizza dish.

Ingredients

½ onion diced

1 tbs oil

1 red bell pepper diced

16 oz ground beef (85/15)

6 oz tomato paste

14.5 oz diced tomatoes

? cup brown sugar

½ tsp paprkia

½ tsp chile powder

¼ tsp garlic salt

1 Tbs prepared mustard

1 loaf french bread

8 oz shredded cheddar cheese

3 scallions chopped

3 dill pickle spears chopped

Instructions

Add the oil, peppers and onions to a pot over medium high heat and saute until slightly soft.

Add in ground beef and saute until browned, stirring occasionally.

Add in tomato paste, tomatoes, brown sugar, paprika, garlic salt, chile powder and mustard and continue to cook until sauce thickens (30 - 60 mins)

Slice the French bread in half and spread sloppy joes evenly over the sliced side of each half of the bread.

Top the sloppy joes with the shredded cheddar cheese and place under the broiler in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes or until the cheese melts.

Top with chopped pickles and scallions and serve immediately in slices.