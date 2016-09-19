Roasted butternut mac n cheese

Food blogger Joanie Simon shows us how to cut back on some of the cheese and add a warm Fall touch to the comfort food. Find more recipes and videos at JoanieSimon.com.

Butternut Squash Mac N Cheese

1 squash

2 Tbs oil

16 oz pasta prepared according to the package directions

4 tbs butter

4 tbs flour

2 cup milk

1 egg

1/8 tsp Ginger

1/8 tsp Nutmeg

¼ tsp Garlic salt

8 oz cheddar cheese

Cinnamon

Salt

Hot sauce

Heat oven to 450F. Split the squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Rub the squash with oil and place on a baking sheet and roast 30 minutes or until fork tender.



After the squash is roasted, let it cool so that it’s easy to handle. Scoop out half into a small bowl and mash into a puree. Peel the other half and dice into small butternut pieces and put both the puree and pieces to the side.



Place the butter and flour into a pot over medium high heat and stir until the butter and flour are combined and slightly bubbly, though not burning. Reduce heat to medium to medium low if it gets too bubbly. This will create a roux. Continue to stir and cook the roux until it slightly darkens.



Reduce heat to medium low if it isn't already and then add in milk slowly by the tablespoonful so as to make a thick sauce and avoiding lumps from the roux.



Next, crack the egg in a small bowl and then add in a few tablespoons of the mix mixture to temper the eggs, then pour the egg mixture into the milk and stir to incorporate.



Next, add in the spices, cheese, butternut puree and pieces, salt and hot sauce and stir until cheese is melted.



Add in the pasta, stir to combine and serve hot.