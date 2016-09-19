UPDATE: Valley homeowners finally get refunds for window screens

Gary Harper went to McKinnon's house to ask him about the money people have paid him. (Source: 3TV)

One couple paid Joe McKinnon more than $800 for sunscreens that they never received. (Source: 3 On Your Side)

Stacy Moore and says she never dreamed she would have to come to 3 On Your Side to get her money returned.

"I'm happy that we got our money back," a smiling Moore said. "I’m frustrated that we had to go to the lengths we did in order to get our money back."

Moore says her problems started in early July when she wrote an $825 check to a guy named Joe McKinnon who runs a business called 360 Sparkle.

She was not the only viewer complaining either. 3 On Your Side received similar complaints, so we went to McKinnon's home for answers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Homeowners say they're 'screened in' and out money (Sept. 1, 2016)

McKinnon and I had a little conversation through his screen door.

"You're already on probation for theft, right?" I asked

"That is correct," he confirmed.

Moore and the others say they wish they had known that before giving McKinnon any money. They all claim McKinnon took off with their money and never provided them with the screens for which they paid.

Orencio Medina, for example, said he gave McKinnon $675 and got nothing.

As McKinnon and I talked, he told me he already had intentions of returning the money.

"OK, you said you'll return the money, so we'll see if that happens," I told him.

"Yeah, we will," McKinnon yelled. "And, get off my property, too, Gary, because my next call is to our attorney which is Pre-Paid Legal!"

After our visit and after a phone call to McKinnon's probation officer, McKinnon did return the money to all three of the consumers.

Moore said she's happy to finally have her money returned and says it took 3 On Your Side to make it happen.

"Oh, I thought for sure that I was going to have to take him to court,” she said. "Now I don't!"

When hiring out work for your home, it’s always a good idea to research the company first and to avoid handing money over upfront.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.