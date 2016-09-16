HOA mishap fines Gilbert woman nearly 2K

Kristi Bray says she still can't get over the death of her son.

"I lost my son 2 years ago. He was my only child. He was 29," she said.

But through all that grief and emotion Kristi says she's always stayed on top of her bills. So, she was puzzled when she received a letter from a law firm accusing Kristi of being late paying her HOA monthly dues. As a result, she says she's being penalized financially.

"They said I owe $1,500 worth of late payments, lawyers’ fees and late payments since October 2015."

Kick in nearly $400 in additional attorney fees and Kristi says she's now being forced to pay $1,900.

"I'm totally innocent in this matter."

Kristi tried to get to the bottom of the matter, saying she's never missed an HOA payment in the 7 years she's lived in her Gilbert home, even when her son had passed away.

Kristi discovered the property management company that represents her HOA handed over all duties to another property management company called First Service Residential. But Kristi says she was unaware of the change.

"Not one email, not any phone call, not a letter," she said.

As a result, Kristi kept mailing all of her HOA payments to the old property management company and by the time they were forwarded to the new one they were considered "late."

"They would hold it for a while and until it was late, one of them they cashed and shouldn't have and they admitted to and gave me that back, so I immediately got the payments back and I sent it right away to the new HOA so they could get their payment quickly and I said surly you're going to write off these late fees and lawyer fees since I didn't incur them."

3 On Your Side got a hold of First Service Residential.

They stuck to their guns and told us that Kristi will still be penalized. However, they did agree to waive a portion of Kristi's bill saying in part: "due to Ms. Bray's extenuating personal situation, we have waived $500 in Pre-Legal fees for her."

Kristi is thankful 3 On Your Side was able to get the amount reduced but says she remains angry that she has to pay anything since she's not to blame. "All I ask is to be treated with justice, integrity like I have been them and do everybody else that's the way I operate in life and that's what I expect that back when I give it out. That's all I ask for. Justice."

