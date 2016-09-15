Permission to play dirty at Schnepf Farms 'Messy Fest'

Kids love to get messy. It's a fact. And any parent will tell you, it's not fun cleaning up after them.

This weekend, you have a chance to put down the mop and leave the clutter behind by heading to Queen Creek for Messy Fest! Even better, it's also a fundraiser benefiting the children and families of Phoenix Children's Hospital.

This Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Queen Creek's Schnepf Farms, Messy Fest promises you'll have a great time outdoors for a great cause. It's ideal for youngsters and those young at heart.

The event will feature all things cluttered, chaotic and untidy, from mashed potato pit tug-of-war and a bubble zone to a food fight, mud run and paint and powder obstacle course. While there will be a "Rinse Zone," you're encouraged to wear old clothes that you don't care about.

Proceeds from the Messy Fest will benefit Phoenix Children's Hospital's Camp Rainbow, an organization devoted to providing lively and meaningful experiences for kids battling various forms of cancer or blood disease.

For the adults looking for a "day of play", you can enjoy a grape stomp, adult-only coloring, obstacles, beer and wine and of course, you are invited to enjoy all the messy fun abound for all.

Prices are $30 before the event or $35 on the day of. Kids three and under are free, and those who wish to only watch, can get in for $5. For more about Messy Fest and the various activities in entails, visit MessyFest.com.

