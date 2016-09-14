Confrontation sends computer repairman 'crashing'

Roger Brandt said he gave Mitrovic cash and electronic goods in exchange to repair a broken computer but got nothing in return. (Source: 3TV News)

Some Valley consumers thought they might save some money taking their broken electronics to someone who works out of their home. But the man moonlighting as a repair specialist took off with their cash and goods so 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper tracked him down.

His name is Gordon Mitrovic and it took a lot of digging to find him. And we're not the only ones looking for him either.

Megan Milem is one of them.

“I just really didn't want other people getting hurt,” she says.

Milem says it was back in October when her son accidentally cracked the screen on her church's MacBook Air computer.

So, using an app, she looked for inexpensive computer repairs and found Mitrovic, who worked on computers out of his home.

According to Milem, she handed over cash and an iPad as payment for the repair.

“It ended up being an iPad that was worth about $150 plus an extra $80," Milem said.

But after taking the computer and cash, she says Mitrovic never called her back. So, she went back to his house and discovered he had left.

“Mitrovic's girlfriend answered the door and said he skipped town and left her and that people had been coming all day long, looking for computers and she was just letting people into her home and she said, 'Literally, if you see a computer that's yours or one that you want, just take it.' Luckily, we found ours so we only took ours,” Milem said.

Milem says although she was glad to have her computer back, it was now destroyed and didn't look anywhere close to the excellent condition it was when she dropped it off.

And Milem wasn't the only one complaining either. So was Roger Brandt.

“Basically, what I gave him was an old power Mac that didn't work and a new MacBook Pro that needed a new logic board and $580,” says Brandt.

Brandt says he's another victim. He says he also handed over cash and electronic goods in exchange to repair a broken computer but he says the cash and electronic items disappeared along with Mitrovic.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and found Mitrovic working at a Valley computer store, which had nothing to do with Mitrovic's shenanigans.

“Megan Milem?” Harper asked Mitrovic.

“I don't know her," Mitrovic replied

“She gave you a church computer, you should know her. You know what I'm talking about," Harper said.

"Yeah, I don't want to do this anymore,” Mitrovic said.

“What about Roger Brandt? (You) seem to skip around out of state a lot, disappear with people's money,” Harper said.

“Yeah I don't want to do this so, have a nice day,” Mitrovic said.

“What about Roger Brandt?" Are you ever going to give their computers back?" Harper said.

And with that, Mitrovic hurried away and hid behind a curtain.

He finally came out from behind that curtain and told me off-camera that he does know exactly what I’m talking about and also promised to return the cash and computers that he took.

As of now, he hasn't but 3 On Your Side will air an update and let you know what happens.

