Easy, healthy protein bowls your kids will love

We all know your kids benefit from eating healthy foods, and you feel less guilty when they do.

Luci's Healthy Marketplace co-owner, Lucia Schnitzer, and her daughter Aviva show us how easy it is to make fun healthy snacks with your kids.



Thai Basil Beef and Lemongrass Rice Bowl

Ingredients

Rice

Lemongrass Rice

1 cup uncooked jasmine rice

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup water

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1/4 cup fresh lemongrass, chopped

Thai Basil Beef

2 large carrots, cut into matchsticks

4 baby bells peppers, sliced

1 hot red peppers, sliced

2 green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons sesame oil

Juice of 1 lime, plus lime wedges for serving

4 cloves garlic, minced or grated

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated

1 pound lean ground beef (may use ground chicken or pork too)

pinch of black pepper

1/3 cup + 2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce, divided

1/3 cup sweet thai chili sauce

2 cups fresh basil leaves, sliced or chopped, plus extra for serving

Toasted sesame seeds + chopped roasted peanuts, for serving

Instructions

1. To make the rice:

Add the coconut milk and water to a medium size pot. Bring to a low boil and then add the rice, sesame oil and lemongrass. Stir to combine, then place the lid on the pot and turn the heat down to the lowest setting possible. Allow the rice to cook ten minutes on low and then turn the heat off completely and let the rice sit on the stove, covered for another 15-20 minutes. After 15-20 minutes remove the lid and fluff the rice with a fork and stir in 1-2 tablespoons chopped peanuts if desired.

2. While the rice is cooking, in a medium bowl, combine the carrots, peppers, hot red pepper, green onions fish sauce, honey, lime juice and 2 tablespoons soy sauce. Toss well and set aside.

3. Heat a large wok or heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat. Add the oil and once hot add the garlic and ginger. Cook 15-30 seconds then add the beef. Season the beef with black pepper and brown all over, breaking it up as it cooks, about 5 minutes.

4. Once the beef is browned, add 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1/3 cup sweet thai chili sauce and 1 cup of fresh basil. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook until the sauce coats the beef, about 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining 1 cup fresh basil.

5. Divide the rice among the bowls, top with equal amounts of beef. Add the carrots + pepper on top of the beef. Garish with chopped peanuts, fresh basil and toasted sesame seeds.