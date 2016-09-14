Check out poisonous Gila monster at Wildlife World Zoo

Found in southwestern U.S. and northwestern Mexico, Gila monsters are one of only a few poisonous lizards in the world.

Gila Monster Facts:

Is one of only a few poisonous lizards in the world.

Is the largest lizard native to the United States.

Found in southwestern U.S. and northwestern Mexico.

They are more likely to use their venom on a predator than on prey.

They clamp their jaws down with the power of a vise grip.

Although the Gila's bite is extremely painful, no human death has been reported.

They are sluggish creatures that feed primarily on eggs raided from bird nests and newborn mammals, such as rabbits and squirrels.

They spend about 95 percent of their time underground and emerge only to hunt for food or to take a sunbath.

They don't need to eat very often because they can store fat in their large tails.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Job Fair in Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix's highly anticipated FOUND: RE Phoenix and on-site restaurant, MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails is hosting a job fair for all hotel and restaurant positions starting this Wednesday, September 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Opening on October 25, 2016, the boutique hotel and restaurant is looking for creative, energetic, fun, open minded, connected, intuitive, kind, passionate and bold individuals to join the team. The job fair will take place at the Parsons Center for Health and Wellness, located at 1101 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, 85004.

For more information visit:

https://www.foundrehotels.com/connect/#content

https://www.facebook.com/events/1794808940799903/?ref=3&ref_newsfeed_story_type=regular&action_history=null&source=3&source_newsfeed_story_type=regular&hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE

The Muffin Girl opens in Mesa

A new concept in muffins has just opened in the Valley, here at The Muffin Girl, they eat muffins in a cup! These are baked fresh, with no preservatives, and are frozen quickly to preserve the flavors, if they are not enjoyed right away. From sweet and savory to fruity & peanut-buttery, they have a flavor for every craving. And new this season, seasonal flavors such as Pumpkin Yumkin and Gingerbread are now available. We meet local owners, husband and wife combo, Taryn & Nate Vandervoort and learn what it takes to make muffins in a cup. They also offer a "Pay it Forward" program, where they'll sell muffins at a discount so people can make a donation that'll go to supporting teachers, military, police or fire fighters. For more information, visit: www.TheMuffinGirl.com

The Muffin Girl----in Town Square Plaza

Orders: 480-217-6861

456 W Main St #F, Mesa 85201

Main & Country Club

Local Love: PeckishPrep

PeckishPrep was founded by Rauson and Ebony Smith, two Arizona natives with an extreme passion for delicious and pure food. PeckishPrep is an Organic Fast Casual restaurant with high quality affordable ingredients served in a fun and welcoming atmosphere. Their menu is compact yet flavorful and diverse featuring tastes from America, Asia, India, Italy and Spain. PeckishPrep was founded on the premise of making wholesome, delicious, organic food without any chemicals or preservatives. The two owners go a step further and have banned ingredients like "citric acid" and "ascorbic acid" from their menu creating what they are calling an Organic S.A.F.E. Restaurant. Peckish Prep also offers the first and only Organic Meal Prep service in the State of Arizona.

This amazing fast casual restaurant can be found at:

3029 N. Alma School Rd. Suite 127

Chandler, AZ 85224

Phone: 480-256-0249

For more information visit their website or social media:

www.peckishprep.com

www.facebook.com/peckishprep

info@peckishprep.com

Scott Keppel

They will host a 4 week challenge starting the week of October 10th

For more information visit: www.scottstrainingsystems.com

Scott's Training Systems,

480-820-0835,.

6100 W. Gila Springs Place, Suite 23

Chandler, AZ 85226

Last chance to be a part of the Phoenix Suns national anthem & dunk squad

Today is the last day to try-out for the Solar Squad and the Sol Patrol Dunk Squad. For more information, visit: www.suns.com

Cinematic Pop blends cinematic music with pop songs

The concert is presented in a 100 minute live show with full orchestra, choir and soloists from all over the world. For more info visit:

http://www.cinematicpop.com/

https://www.facebook.com/spencerjones1991

https://www.instagram.com/redhill_music/

The Doctors

The Emmy® Award-winning syndicated talk show returns for its ninth season on Monday, September 12, 2016. The Doctors has offered the most timely, topical and practical health, wellness and lifestyle information on daytime television since 2008.

Season 9 will be anchored by ER physician Dr. Travis Stork and plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon. Specialists from across the health and wellness spectrum will regularly appear as the show continues to delve into real life stories, providing sought after answers, interventions, and care. Many favorite physicians and lifestyle experts will return, often intervening on behalf of viewers and celebrity guests who have contacted the show with their unique or special stories.

For additional information on The Doctors, please visit:

www.thedoctorstv.com.

The Doctors Facebook

The Doctors Twitter

Hand, foot and mouth disease spreading through some schools

Despite its scary name, hand, foot, and mouth disease is a common, contagious illness caused by different viruses. It typically affects infants and children under age 5, but older kids and adults can catch it as well.

It usually starts with a fever, sore throat, and runny nose much like the common cold but then a rash with tiny blisters may start to show up on the following body sites:

In the mouth

Palms of hands

Soles of feet

How is hand, foot, and mouth disease diagnosed?

Your pediatrician can tell if your child has hand, foot, and mouth disease based on the symptoms. No tests done usually.

What is the treatment?

There isn't any medicine to treat or cure hand, foot, and mouth disease. The only thing parents can do is ease the fever and pain with acetaminophen or ibuprofen. Call your pediatrician if your child's fever lasts more than 3 days or if he or she is not drinking fluids. Children with hand, foot, and mouth disease need to drink plenty of fluids. Call your pediatrician now or go to the ER if you suspect your child is dehydrated.

How long is it contagious?

You are generally most contagious during the first week of illness. May shed the virus for unto 3 weeks in some cases.

How is it spread?

Respiratory route, Fecal- oral route

How can I help prevent and control the spread of hand, foot, and mouth disease?

Teach your children to cover their mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing with a disposable tissue, if possible, or with an arm sleeve if no tissue is available. Teach everyone to wash their hands right after using tissues or having contact with mucus. Change or cover contaminated clothing.

Wash your hands after changing diapers.

Clean, rinse, and sanitize toys that may have come in contact with your child's saliva.

Prevent sharing of food, drinks, and personal items that may touch your child's mouth, such as eating utensils, toothbrushes, and towels.

Can my child go to school or child care with hand, foot, and mouth disease?

Yes, except for when:

The child is not feeling well enough to participate in class or has a fever.

The teacher or child care provider feels he or she cannot take care of the child without compromising care for the other children in the class. Excessive drooling from mouth sores might be a problem that people find difficult to manage.

The child has many open blisters. It usually takes about 7 days for the blisters to dry up.

If my child has already had hand, foot, and mouth disease can he or she get it again?

Yes. A child can have repeat infections with the same type of virus or different viruses that cause hand, foot, and mouth disease.

AllKids Urgent Care Mesa Pediatric Urgent Care

10720 E. Southern Ave. #112A

Mesa, AZ 85209

AllKids Urgent Care Gilbert Pediatric Urgent Care

1430 N. Cooper Rd. #101

Gilbert, AZ 85233

Phone: 480-633-1111

Website: http://mysickkid.com/

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

Each month, on the third Thursday of the month, Home Depot hosts a workshop geared towards women! The workshop is tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 15th at 6:30pm at every Home Depot in Arizona.

Join our workshop and learn to use a saw, drill, clamp and other carpenter tools to cut and craft a lovely old-fashioned wheelbarrow you can use as part of your fall decor. Then, give your project some personality with paint or wood stain and roll into the harvest season with a cute outdoor display.

The Home Depot Workshops are designed to provide a mix of associate led instruction, demonstration, and some hands-on learning. Materials can be purchased to make your own project. For more information, contact your local Home Depot store.

For more information visit:

https://twitter.com/diy_debbie

https://www.facebook.com/homedepotdebbie

14-year old delivers 100 Superhero capes to children

On his 14th birthday, today Wednesday Sept 14th Weston and six others boy scouts will deliver 100+ super hero capes to kids battling cancer at Phoenix Children's hospital. This was Weston's Eagle Scout project, inspired by his and close family and friends' medical struggles.

If you would like to help in donating, volunteering or participating in various programs visit:

http://www.phoenixchildrens.org/ways-to-help