Cut the carbs by making Paleo avocado toast

New York Times bestselling author and Certified Nutrition Consultant Diane Sanfilippo debuts an expanded version of "Practical Paleo" and shows us how to make her avocado "toast." Practical Paleo involves eating real, whole foods, while avoiding processed foods, and can lead to lasting weight loss and an improvement in overall health.

Paleo Avocado Toast

Avocado toast has become one of the "it" breakfasts these days. Avoiding bread has meant missing out, until now! In my Paleo Avocado Toast recipe, thin potato slices replace the toast, and the flavor is reminiscent of loaded potato skins once it's all stacked upand it's to die for. Prep some potatoes ahead to reheat in a toaster oven for quick and easy weekday breakfasts.

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

COOKING TIME: About 35 minutes

YIELD: 4 servings (2 pieces of "toast" each)

Ingredients:

2 large Yukon Gold or russet potatoes

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 avocados, sliced (1/4 avocado per "toast")

Sea salt and black pepper

OTHER TOPPING SUGGESTIONS

- Omit the salt and pepper and season with my Greek Blend (in the book!)

- Top the avocado with fried or poached eggs (1 per "toast"), salt, pepper, and hot sauce

- Top the avocado with fried or poached eggs (1 per "toast"), salt, pepper, and sliced fresh chives

- Top the avocado with smoked salmon (2 ounces per "toast"), salt, pepper, sliced red onion, capers, and chopped fresh dill

- Top the avocado with sliced cucumber, smoked salmon (2 ounces per "toast"), salt, pepper, and sliced fresh chives

- Top the avocado with sliced tomatoes, crispy fried bacon (2 to 3 slices per "toast"), and sliced green onions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Using the center portion of each potato (to create the largest toasts possible), slice each potato lengthwise into four 1/8-inch-thick planks, for a total of 8 slices, reserving the ends for another use. Toss with the olive oil so that each potato slice is lightly coated.

Place the potato slices on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the "toasts" are crispy and golden brown.

Lay the avocado slices on the "toasts" and mash the avocado with a fork, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Or try any of the topping combinations listed above.

MAKE-AHEAD TIP

Instead of baking the "toasts" until fully golden brown, underbake them so that they're just lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes, then store in the refrigerator for up to a week. Reheat the potatoes in a toaster oven on a medium setting right before you're ready to top them.

EGG-FREE?

Omit the egg topping options and choose salmon or bacon toppings for added protein instead.

NIGHTSHADE-FREE?

Use sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes. Slice them about 1/4 inch thick and

bake until fork-tender and beginning to brown, about

30 minutes. Note that the lower starch content of sweet potatoes means they will not become as crispy as white potatoes, but they will still be fun to eat. I recommend smashing the avocado in a small bowl before spreading it on the sweet potato slices.

NUTRITIONAL DATA (per serving)

Calories: 252

Total Fat: 12g

Total Carbohydrates: 36g

Protein: 4g

