Tuesday, September 13

AAWL Pup

My best friend Patty and I love each other so much we have to go home together. I am a shy little pup looking for a loving family to show me that the world isn't such a scary place. I would love my new people to understand my timidity and go slow with introducing me to new things and people. Once I know you I will burst with personality and show you the fun little dog that I truly am! Patty and I just want a warm lap to sleep on and our own humans to love us forever. If you think you and I would be a good match, come down to the shelter and say hello to me and Patty!

Maddy

Animal ID 33262516

Species Dog

Breed Dachshund, Miniature Smooth Haired/Chihuahua, Short Coat

Age 1 year 23 days

Sex Female

Size Small

Color Tan

Spayed/Neutered Site Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA

Location Building 5

Intake Date 8/20/2016

Adoption Price $203.00



Patty

Animal ID 33262534

Species Dog

Breed Dachshund, Miniature Smooth Haired/Chihuahua, Short Coat

Age 2 years 23 days

Sex Female

Size Small

Color Brown

Spayed/Neutered Site Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA

Location Building 5

Intake Date 8/20/2016

Adoption Price $203.00

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

Hundreds of Jobs Available "On-The-Spot" at a September Hiring Event

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, hundreds of people will have the opportunity to meet and interview with a wide variety of local employers, including Chase Bank, Taco Bell, SSP, Adecco and others. UnitedHealthcare myConnections, in partnership with Chicanos Por La Causa, St. Joseph the Worker, Dress for Success Phoenix and Arizona at Work City of Phoenix, is hosting a hiring and onsite interview event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legends Event Center, 4240 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix.

St. Joseph the Worker's Mobile Success Unit (MSU) and Dress for Success Mobile Career Center will be onsite providing jobseekers with resources to ensure successful employment, including help with transportation, access to computers and the Internet, and assistance obtaining professional interview attire and uniforms. UnitedHealthcare's myConnections will also be onsite to help jobseekers connect with community resources including housing, education, medical and legal services.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume (hard copy and electronic), dress professionally and be prepared for interviews.

Abrazo Community Health Network's six hospitals are hosting job fairs on Sept. 13 and 14

Available positions include registered nurses, allied healthcare professionals, administrative, clerical, food services and housekeeping. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume to the event. Job fairs include:

1-4 p.m. Sept. 13

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, 1930 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix

Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale.

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, 3929 E. Bell Road, Phoenix.

Abrazo Maryvale Campus, 5102 W. Campbell Ave., Phoenix.

Abrazo Central Campus, 2000 W. Bethany Home Road.

More details about the job fairs and job opportunities are available at www.AbrazoHealth.com/careers

Valley haunted houses hold zombie auditions

Some really cool auditions are taking place in the Valley for 13th Floor Haunted House (101/I-17) and Fear Farm (McDowell/99th Ave). The team is looking for about 400 actors between the two properties who can scare the pants off visitors to both haunted attractions this fall. We check out what the auditions entail. With big plans for Halloween this year, Arizona's leading Haunted Houses, 13th Floor and Fear Farm, are putting a call out for the scariest actors in the Valley to audition and help bring everyone's worst nightmares to life this season! Actor auditions include screaming, howling, hissing, and doing all-things creepy. Do you have the creep-skills it takes to be a zombie? The schedule is pretty open as the secondary auditions are taking place almost daily.



Auditions are being held every Monday at 7 p.m. in August and September at the following locations:

Fear Farm: 2209 N. 99th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

13th Floor Haunted House 2814 W. Bell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85053

Snoh Ice Shavery

Octane Raceway

Octane Raceway, the Valley's premier kart racing facility, has expanded its food and beverage offerings with a reinvention of the former Trackside grill. The new concept offers a fresh perspective on what is to be expected when visiting the venue. The kitchen area has been expanded to accommodate the new state of the art equipment needed to prepare the new full menu.

New Brickyard Grill menu items include: house made flatbreads, burgers and sandwiches, as well as a bacon mac and cheese dish and various other knife and fork meals. The new menu also takes a turn for the healthy, with plenty of lighter fare offerings, including a variety of salads and vegetarian friendly dishes. Happy hour will go from 4-7pm Monday through Friday, and includes $2 off select appetizers, $2 off well drinks, $2.50 domestic and $3.50 premium drafts.

Viewing Party of Penn & Teller: Fool Us with Local Magician Chris Rose

Valley residents are invited to join local magician Chris Rose and see his magic first-hand at the viewing party he'll be hosting on Wednesday, September 14 from 6pm to 8:30 p.m. at Tutti Santi by Nina. Free to attend, the evening will include one-on-one time with Chris, a glimpse of his magic that caught Penn & Teller's attention, complimentary appetizers, drink specials, a game of Magic Bingo with giveaways from both Chris Rose and Tutti Santi and the main event at 7 p.m., Chris' appearance on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us."

Practical Palao

New York Times bestselling author and Certified Nutrition Consultant Diane Sanfilippo debuts an updated and expanded version to her highly acclaimed book Practical Paleo which explains how eating real, whole foods, while avoiding processed foods, can lead to lasting weight loss and an improvement in overall health.

The Paleo lifestyle is simply about eating whole foods that provide better fuel for your body and avoiding processed, refined, nutrient-poor foods

This means eating delicious meat, seafood, eggs, veggies, fruit, nuts and seeds and healthy fats and oils and avoiding grains, legumes, refined sugar and poor quality dairy products.

The reason Paleo works so well for so many people the reason so many of us simply feel better when we eat a Paleo diets that these basic guidelines help resolve digestive problems and stabilize blood sugar, and those two things alone are at the root of most diet-related, inflammation-based health problems.

Practical Paleo Book Signing, Talk and Q&A

Desert Ridge Marketplace Barnes & Noble

21001 N Tatum Blvd Suite 42, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Paleo Avocado Toast

Avocado toast has become one of the "it" breakfasts these days. Avoiding bread has meant missing out, until now! In my Paleo Avocado Toast recipe, thin potato slices replace the toast, and the flavor is reminiscent of loaded potato skins once it's all stacked up and it's to die for. Prep some potatoes ahead to reheat in a toaster oven for quick and easy weekday breakfasts.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: About 35 minutes

Yield: 4 servings (2 pieces of "toast" each)

Ingredients:

2 large Yukon Gold or russet potatoes

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 avocados, sliced (1/4 avocado per "toast")

Sea salt and black pepper

Other Topping Suggestions

- Omit the salt and pepper and season with my Greek Blend (in the book!)

- Top the avocado with fried or poached eggs (1 per "toast"), salt, pepper, and hot sauce

- Top the avocado with fried or poached eggs (1 per "toast"), salt, pepper, and sliced fresh chives

- Top the avocado with smoked salmon (2 ounces per "toast"), salt, pepper, sliced red onion, capers, and chopped fresh dill

- Top the avocado with sliced cucumber, smoked salmon (2 ounces per "toast"), salt, pepper, and sliced fresh chives

- Top the avocado with sliced tomatoes, crispy fried bacon (2 to 3 slices per "toast"), and sliced green onions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Using the center portion of each potato (to create the largest toasts possible), slice each potato lengthwise into four 1/8-inch-thick planks, for a total of 8 slices, reserving the ends for another use. Toss with the olive oil so that each potato slice is lightly coated.

Place the potato slices on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the "toasts" are crispy and golden brown.

Lay the avocado slices on the "toasts" and mash the avocado with a fork, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Or try any of the topping combinations listed above.

Make-Ahead Tip

Instead of baking the "toasts" until fully golden brown, under bake them so that they're just lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes, then store in the refrigerator for up to a week. Reheat the potatoes in a toaster oven on a medium setting right before you're ready to top them.

Egg-Free?

Omit the egg topping options and choose salmon or bacon toppings for added protein instead.

Nightshade-Free?

Use sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes. Slice them about 1/4 inch thick and bake until fork-tender and beginning to brown, about

30 minutes. Note that the lower starch content of sweet potatoes means they will not become as crispy as white potatoes, but they will still be fun to eat. I recommend smashing the avocado in a small bowl before spreading it on the sweet potato slices.

Chicken Satay Sandwiches with Blistered Peppers

At first glance, this recipe uses a lot of ingredients, but most of them are spices you likely have on hand or that are easily found in any grocery store. Stocking your pantry and fridge with a few special Paleo staples like coconut aminos and fish sauce will make cooking Asian-inspired recipes a cinch!

Prep time: 30 minutes, plus time to marinate the chicken

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Marinade:

1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk

1 teaspoon grated or minced fresh garlic

1 teaspoon grated or minced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 small onion, thinly sliced, or 1 tablespoon onion powder

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, butterflied

Slaw

Juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

1 cup thinly sliced or shredded cabbage, red or green or a combination

1/4 cup shredded carrots

Satay Sauce

1/2 cup almond butter, sunflower seed butter, or tahini (sesame paste), raw or roasted

1/2 cup coconut aminos

1/4 cup organic rice vinegar

A few dashes of fish sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

For Serving:

1 head butter lettuce, separated into leaves

1 recipe Blistered Shishito Peppers (recipe below) (optional)

For Garnish (Optional)

Sliced red bell pepper

Chopped fresh cilantro

Lime wedges

In a mixing bowl, combine the ingredients for the marinade. Note that it will be a thick, more paste like marinade rather than a more liquid-y marinade. Place the chicken in the bowl and massage the marinade into it. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to overnight.

While the chicken marinates, prepare the slaw and satay sauce. To make the slaw, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, and a few pinches each of salt and pepper in a mixing bowl, then toss the cabbage and carrots in the dressing and set aside. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the sauce ingredients until combined and set aside.

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill the chicken for 4 to 5 minutes per side, depending on the thickness of the chicken, until it's white all the way through. When you notice that the chicken has turned white up around the sides and toward the middle, it's time to flip it.

To serve, place a piece of chicken on top of a lettuce leaf and top with the slaw and optional garnishes. Serve with the satay sauce and Blistered Shishito Peppers, if desired.

Nightshade-Free?

Omit the red pepper flakes from the sauce, the Blistered Shishito Peppers, and red bell pepper garnish.

How to make Blistered Shishito Peppers:

Toss 12 ounces of Shishito peppers (or other small peppers) in a large skillet that's been preheated over high heat with about 2 teaspoons of the cooking

fat of your choice and a few pinches of ne sea salt. Sauté until charred, and finish with coarse sea salt before serving.



Party Time!

Cut chicken breast into strips or use tenders and place the pieces on skewers before marinating to grill up as single-serving bites with the sauce at a party fun!