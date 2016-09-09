COPY-BLT Chopped Salad and Warm Strawberry Crumb Cake

BLT Chopped Salad

Adapted from How Sweet It Is

Yields: 4 servings

3 cups butter lettuce, chopped

3 cups fresh arugula, chopped

¾ pints grape tomatoes, halved

4 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup sweet corn

1 avocado, chopped

4 ounces feta, crumbled

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 limes, juiced

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine lettuce, arugula, tomatoes, corn and avocado. Add in salt, pepper, olive oil and lime juice then toss well to coat. Fold in bacon and feta. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Warm Strawberry Crumb Cake

Adapted from Gerard Craft

Yields: 6 servings

1 ½ pounds strawberries, stems cut off and halved

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon of water

½ teaspoon vanilla

Crumb Topping

¼ cup lightly packed light brown sugar

¼ cup all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

Cake Batter

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ stick unsalted butter, softened

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

1 ½ large eggs

¾ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

6 tablespoons buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, toss the strawberries with the sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch slurry and vanilla seeds and let stand until the berries release some of their juices, about 30 minutes. Pour the fruit filling into an 8-by-8-inch glass or ceramic baking dish set on a sturdy baking sheet.

Crumb Topping

In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients with your fingers or a fork until crumbly.

Cake Batter

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, using a handheld electric mixer, beat the butter with the sugar at medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well between additions. Beat in the vanilla extract and scrape down the bowl. Add the dry ingredients to the batter in 3 additions, alternating with the buttermilk.

Spoon the batter over the fruit filling, spreading it to the edge. Sprinkle with the crumb topping. Bake in the center of the oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until the fruit is bubbling, the crumb topping is golden and a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out with a few moist crumbs attached. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly. Serve the crumb cake warm or at room temperature.

