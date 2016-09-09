Don't fall for rental ripoff

Julio Rodriguez considers himself a pretty good roommate. He keeps things clean and pays his rent on time.

However, Rodriguez is looking for a change and is considering moving.

"I just want to be in a place where violence is not too high. I don't think that's too much to ask,” he said

So, Rodriguez got on to Craigslist and put up an ad saying he was looking for a place to rent.

It wasn't long before a guy emailed Rodriguez saying he had a beautiful home in Cave Creek for rent.

He even forwarded Rodriguez pictures of the home.

Rodriguez said he was impressed with the home and replied asking how monthly rent was.

"And when he said $600 a month and I said 'why?'" in disbelief. "Oh gosh, it's a gorgeous home and it's not a $600 a month house."

Rodriguez was excited about the house and the so-called homeowner who claimed to be out of state forwarded him a generic rental application asking things like name, address, and rent.

"It was so simple I couldn't believe my eyes," said Rodriguez.

In fact, it was so simple Rodriguez became suspicious.

He became even more skeptical when the guy started texting him at 2:30 in the morning.

Rodriguez said no one sends text messages to conduct business at that time of night.

He then realized the whole ordeal was a scam when the guy asked him to send the first month's rent and a $350 security deposit for a total of $950.

"I immediately thought of you, Gary Harper and 3 On Your Side," he said. "Because you thought it was a scam?" Harper asked

"Yes, definitely."

He's right.

3 On Your Side went to the Cave Creek house that was reportedly for rent and spoke directly to the owner who said he's selling his house, but not renting it.

"People are actually using your house to scam people," Harper told the owner. "Well, my reaction is I'm not surprised," homeowner Joe Traina said.

Traina said he is not surprised because he’s heard of the scam before but never knew he would be part of it.

Here’s how it works.

Traina’s real estate agent posted pictures of his house on the internet like most realtors do.

It was posted as "for sale."

The scammer then copied those pictures and is re-using them as his own to lure potential rental victims like Rodriguez.

The bad guys in these scams are typically overseas.

If you listen to one of the voice mails left for Rodriguez, you can detect that it’s long distance and the scammer has a very thick and hard to understand foreign accent.

"Please get back to me. I want to talk to you right now. Okay? Very good, talk to you soon," the scammer said in his voice mail.

Rodriguez said he’s glad he didn’t fall for it.

"It's terrible that someone would take advantage of people like that. It just sickens me." he said.

Traina, the legitimate homeowner agrees.

"It's disturbing. There are more scammers out there than you can point a finger at these days."

If you’re looking to rent a place, don’t be fooled by lowball monthly rents that get your attention.

Always meet the landlord at the property in question.

Make sure that person gives you a tour of the inside of the rental.

Do not hand over your security deposit or first month’s rent until you have the keys in your hand.

If you are told the keys will be mailed to you, it’s most likely a scam.

