3OYS Warning: College scams on the rise

Most college students are young and because of their inexperience in life, that makes them the perfect candidates for scammers. With that in mind, here are a few things to watch out for

"I majored in business management with a minor in environmental science," said recent college graduate Braxton Brutsche. He said he's lucky to have landed a job so fast.

"It feels great," he said. "I'm excited to have the independence and excited to be working full time."

Brutsche says he's also lucky to have avoided so many of the college loan scams that are out there. He's heard the nightmare stories where students would fall victim.

"You’re fresh into college, right out of your parent’s home; you think you’re being threatened," Jim Dew, a financial advisor here in the Valley, explained. "It can be concerning for a lot of college students. A lot of them give information very freely, so they're targets."

Dew says young college students are too trusting and, in many cases, simply naive when it comes to college loan scams.

"Students are a target because often they are away from home for the first time; many times aren't very savvy on financial matters," Dew said.

He said one of the biggest college scams around is when a student receive what appears to be a notice from the administration or tuition office. Usually, those letters will say that tuition is owed and if it's not paid, the school will drop the student from his of her classes.That can be very scary to a student

Brutsche says while he was in college he heard about this particular scam frequently.

"They would threaten you, say if you don't pay this amount of money, we might kick you out of class, or you're gonna be in debt," he sad.

Another common scam, Dew says, is what he calls "the bogus student tax notice." In that case, the scammer calls the student and says he or she owes money to the IRS. Once again, there is the threat of being dropped from classes if the money is not paid right away.

Then there all the fake credit card offers.

"Students are pushed to apply for credit cards on campus, through email sometimes. Those are just offers just to try and get students' personal information for potential identity theft," Dew said.

There's also the fake rental listing in which college students may see a condo or rental house online and think they're dealing with the homeowner. They're asked to send a security deposit not knowing they're sending the money to someone who has nothing to do with the property.

