The Wildlife World Zoo: Fennec Fox

Fennec Fox:

Found in the Sahara desert

Nocturnal

Lives 15 years

Large ears helps them stay cool

Goes under ground during the day

Opportunistic eater

Adults weigh 2-3 lbs.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: Pomegranate Café

Pomegranate Café began as a shared dream between mother and daughter, Cassie and Marlene Tolman. Their vision was to create a space where delicious flavor and nutritious ingredients came together with extraordinary service in a unique, earth-conscious environment.

With those elements in place a seed was planted, and in the new year of 2010 Pomegranate grew into a lovely little neighborhood café.

We make everything from scratch with the highest quality, nutrient rich, organic, whole, plant-based ingredients. We offer a very vegan menu with vegetarian options. We recently expanded to add a small marketplace featuring locally crafted products.

For more information visit these social media platforms:

https://www.facebook.com/pomegranatecafe

https://www.instagram.com/pomegranatecafephx/

Email: info@pomegranatecafe.com

4025 E. Chandler Blvd. Suite #28

Phoenix, AZ 85048

(480) 706-7472

Over 1,100 Scottsdale jobs are up for grabs this Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at Jobertising.com's Scottsdale Job Fair

Over 1,100 Scottsdale jobs are up for grabs this Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley - Scottsdale (located at 5401 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250) from 11am to 2pm. A good portion of the featured companies will be hiring on the spot. Bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online at jobertising.com

Featured Companies Include: Phoenix Children's Hospital, State Farm, Enterprise, Dignity Memorial, Caring Nannies, Diamond Resorts International, Fry's Food Stores, Canyon State Institute, Marc Community Resources, Inc., U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Flight Attendant Prep Academy, Valley Life, Arizona @ Work, HDS Truck Driver Training, ESW, Hilton and many more.

Double Tree Resort

5401 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Hope Women's Center

Women in Phoenix will soon have a place to go to for help, no matter what challenges they might face in life. Hope Women's Center is a nonprofit that provides job skills, life skill classes, family support and more to teen girls and women in crisis, whether they are facing an unplanned pregnancy, poverty, homelessness, domestic violence, single parenting, whatever hardship it might be. Hope Women’s Center has trained counselors, mentors, resource rooms, goods and services, all free for women in need.

They are opening a new center in Phoenix, which is a key location for them, as it will provide more accessibility, and it's an area that has high needs. The Phoenix's Hope Women's Center--8500 sq. ft. center---7,000 sq. ft. will open in Oct, still under renovations.

1640 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006

17th Street & McDowell

The mission of Hope Women's Center (Apache Junction, Coolidge, and Phoenix) is to engage, encourage, and equip vulnerable women and teen girls by providing support for their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. We offer a holistic approach to the hurts of life by addressing each facet of a woman and providing her with tools and resources to discover her true value and worth.

Our programs are incentivized so that women earn "client cash" or points for attending our education classes (faith based and life skills), or meeting 1:1 with a mentor or participating in a support group. Partnerships with other area service organizations allow Hope Women's Center to help each woman access the necessary resources in order to offer hope and healing.

For more information visit: Hope Women's Center, 602-715-0999, www.hopewomenscenter.org

Cakes for Causes

Cakes for a cause is an all-volunteer 503c nonprofit organization. This is an army of women bakers who either provide sweet treats for other charities and their events, or provide vocational training to help women learn a skill to acquire a job in the baking field.

All of their bakers are certified and bake in their private homes under the Arizona Home Baking Cottage Food Law. Currently their funding goes towards ingredients costs for their bakers, liability insurance (it's high as we work with food), and small admin costs. They are a 100% volunteer driven charity. They're motto is, "where sugar art meets the heart."

Cakes for Causes, (520) 303-7893, www.cakesforcauses.org

"How to Press America's Reset Button" tours through Phoenix

Sean Burke is a crusader who may be best known as the founder of the Paparazzi Reform Initiative, a privacy rights nonprofit responsible for passing four new privacy laws in California. He's has been featured by such media outlets as the Today Show, the CBS Evening News, Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, USA Today and the Los Angeles Times. Sean recently founded Reset Our Gov, a nonprofit that encourages Americans to press the "reset button" and take back control of their country using the method outlined in his new book "How to Press America's Reset Button." Sean is currently touring the country to spread the word in "Nelson," his home-away-from-home and mobile headquarters: a 2016 Thor Outlaw motorhome named after the horse George Washington rode during the Revolutionary War. For more information on Sean and Reset Our Gov, please visit: ResetOurGov.org.

September is National Biscuit Month!

Here at Rustler's Rooste we make our homemade legendary biscuits fresh DAILY! On an average week we make about 8,000 delicious biscuits.

There are a TON of things you can do with biscuits options are limitless. Biscuits can be in breakfast but also at dinner as a side or in a main dish, and don't forget dessert!

Rustler's Rooste

www.rustlersrooste.com

8383 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044

(602) 431-6474

September = Menopause Awareness Month/Dr. Angela DeRosa Gives Solutions

When does Perimenopause begin?

Typically starts 10 years before menopause. It is the transition from fully functioning on all four cylinders ovaries to retired ones. There is a slowdown of the ovaries as they become erratic in their function.

So based on a woman's genetic age of menopause (or if we do things to make it happen sooner i.e., chemo, drugs, smoking, etc.,) it starts 10 years before menopause. Symptoms range from fatigue, moodiness, weight gain, hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, low libido, irregular periods, dry skin and vaginal dryness.

Menopause? What age? Symptoms? The average age for women to enter menopause is 51.

Menopause means the ovaries have ceased functioning. Typically, if a woman has not had a menstrual cycle over the course of a year, she is in menopause.

Same symptoms as above, but much worse and then women start to develop high blood pressure due to estrogen loss (hardening the arteries).

Sex become painful due to vaginal dryness, bones start to lose density due to estrogen and testosterone loss. We develop insulin resistance and get diabetes due to hormone deficiencies which can also lead to cardiovascular disease, etc.

Solutions:

Replace depleted estrogen and testosterone (and progesterone when needed) with hormones that mimic what the body makes. This lessens the symptoms of menopause.

Sex after menopause? How to increase your libido?

Sex after menopause can be wonderful due to lack to fear of pregnancy; women coming into themselves and confidence as well as improved body image, but what is needed is estrogen and testosterone at the correct levels. Hormone replacement is key. Otherwise, testosterone deficiency to low libido, decreased clitoral sensitivity and lower orgasmic potential. It just isn't as "wow" as before. Estrogen deficiency leads to vaginal dryness and painful sex. Again, hormone replacement therapies (of which there are many) can give women back their quality of life.

Dr. Angela Marie Derosa

www.derosamedical.com

Internal medicine

9377 E Bell Rd Suite 361, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 619 - 4097

Come celebrate National Salami Day at any of La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar's three Valley locations Northeast Phoenix, Tempe and its newest location in Chandler

At each of La Bocca's three locations in the Valley in Northeast Phoenix, Tempe and the newly opened Chandler location bring together everyone's all-time favorite Mediterranean and Italian ingredients. Offerings range from fresh basil and creamy hummus to savory prosciutto and made-from-scratch pizzas and of course Salami in all of its glory for National Salami Day!

La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar

In Northeast Phoenix at: 5415 E High St #127, Phoenix, AZ 85054

In Downtown Chandler at: 1 E. Boston St. Chandler, AZ 85225

In Tempe on Mill Ave at: 699 S. Mill Ave. Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information, visit www.laboccapizzeria.com

KidsRead USA

During September, KidsRead USA, an Arizona-based nonprofit, will celebrate its 20th anniversary and 50,000 free books having been given to children living in poverty who attend school in the Balsz and Osborn School Districts. KidsRead USA was founded in 1996 by Phoenix author/journalist Eileen Bailey at one school. Early donors included Audrey Geisel, the widow of Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel.

An illustrated medical guide for children, SEE INSIDE YOUR BODY, will be given to the 700 third-graders accompanied by their parents at KidsRead USA Family Book Giveaways held at each of the seven schools. This special book was purchased with a grant provided by the Whiteman Foundation, a Valley foundation headed by John O. Whiteman, a philanthropist and business executive, and his three adult children.

For the first time, the book being given away will be read and presented by the Valley's top health care professionals including physicians and surgeons.

For more information visit: http://kidsreadusa.org/