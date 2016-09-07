Rustler's Rooste Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits

Head Chef Frank Gonzales from Rustler's Rooste shares a recipe for homemade buttermilk biscuits.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. flour

1 tsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. dry milk

1 Tbsp. baking Powder

.25 oz. salt

.25 lb. shortening

1 egg

4 oz. buttermilk

Water



Method:

Combine all dry ingredients, add shortening and mix thoroughly. Combine eggs and buttermilk. Mix with dry ingredients; add water to get consistency which is still sticky wan wet throughout.

Place dough on a flour dusted cutting board. Knead dough for about a minute and then roll out, letting dough pull back to center if it wants. Lift the dough, roll again, turning dough over. Do not spend a lot of time handling dough, this keeps the biscuits from rising and being fluffy. Dough needs bo be 3/4-inch thick when cut and then placed on a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Bake the biscuits at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. Turn the pan 180 degrees and continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes. This should yield 8 to 10 biscuits.

The next step is to enjoy your hot and flaky biscuits!

