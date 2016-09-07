Rustler's Rooste Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits

Head Chef Frank Gonzales from Rustler's Rooste shares a recipe for homemade buttermilk biscuits.
Ingredients:
2 lbs. flour
1 tsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. dry milk
1 Tbsp. baking Powder
.25 oz. salt
.25 lb. shortening
1 egg
4 oz. buttermilk
Water
Method:
Combine all dry ingredients, add shortening and mix thoroughly. Combine eggs and buttermilk. Mix with dry ingredients; add water to get consistency which is still sticky wan wet throughout.
Place dough on a flour dusted cutting board. Knead dough for about a minute and then roll out, letting dough pull back to center if it wants. Lift the dough, roll again, turning dough over. Do not spend a lot of time handling dough, this keeps the biscuits from rising and being fluffy. Dough needs bo be 3/4-inch thick when cut and then placed on a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Bake the biscuits at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. Turn the pan 180 degrees and continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes. This should yield 8 to 10 biscuits.
The next step is to enjoy your hot and flaky biscuits!
