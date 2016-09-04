Sunday, September 4

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

@DIYDEBBIE

Dr. Art Mollen

Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale. For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com

Wally's Weekly Car Review

For more on Wally Cahill: www.azmotorsportsmania.tv or on facebook at Wally's Weekly Car Reviews or on twitter @CahillWally



Guy Fashions

www.shannoncampbellstylist.com

shancampmedia.com

Clothing from H&M Scottsdale Fashion Square

www.hm.com/us

Sunday's Sweetheart

If you'd like to add Sunday's Sweetheart or any other pet to your family, contact The Arizona Humane Society at (602) 997-7585. For more information about AHS events and programs, visit www.azhumane.org

Teaspressa

7033 E. Main St #100

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

917-710-5748

http://teaspressa.com/

Look What We Found

The Macaron by RitzQue

Retail: $23.99, plus tax and shipping

Available at ritzique.com

Portion of proceeds donated to the Children Organ Transplant Association

Fake Bake

Retail: $30

Available at fakebake.com

The Spatty

Spatty 6" Cosmetic Tool: $4.99

Spatty 12" Cosmetic Tool: $5.99

Available at spatty.com, Bed Bath and Beyond, K-Mart, Target, Kinney Drugs, London Drugs, Save-on-foods, Albertsons, Belk, Overwaitea, Harmon, True Value, Tops, Fred Meyer, amazon.com, shop.com, walgreens.com and walmart.com.

Perfume Blending

Retail: $18 per bottle

Available at demeterfrangrance.com



Groove Rings

Retail: $29.95

Available online at groovelife.com

Wraps Headphones

Retail: $21.99-$38.99

Avaiable at mywraps.com or at amazon.com

Skateboard/Stroller/Bike Lights

Retail: $40-$60

Available at thirdkindlights.com

Strechy Gift Wrap

Retail: $2.95-$28.95

Available at wrapeez.com and amazon.com

Hot Ruby Cider

Retail: $38 for two bottles

Available at drinkhotruby.com

Kind Notes

Various prices at kindnotes.com

Man Crates

Retail: $25+, based on items in crate

Available at mancrates.com

Green Goo

Various prices at greengoohelps.com

Somersets Shaving Oil

Retail: $7 per bottle

Available at at Walgreens, Whole Foods, Target and amazon.com

Jet Comfy

Retail: $49.99, upgrade kits for $29.99

Available at jetcomfy.com

Comes in blue and gray

Matador Pocket Blanket

Retail: $25

Available on-line at the matadorup.com and amazon.com

PictureKeeper

Retail: $40-$80

Available at many stores and amazon.com

Leef iBridge

Retail: Starting at $59.99

Available at leefco.com/ibridge

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.