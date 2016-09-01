Homeowners say they're 'screened in' and out money

Gary Harper went to McKinnon's house to ask him about the money people have paid him. (Source: 3TV)

One couple paid Joe McKinnon more than $800 for window screens that they never received. (Source: 3 On Your Side)

3 On Your Side has aired reports before on Joe McKinnon.

Now homeowners are coming forward to say he’s reportedly at it again. For example, Stacy Moore and her husband, Sean, claim it’s happened to them.

They wanted to purchase new window screens for their Mesa home, so they started looking around.

"We just wanted to get regular screens because we want to open the windows so we can enjoy the beautiful fall weather once it gets here."

The couple says back in early July, they hired a company called 360 Sparkle, which is operated by McKinnon. The Moores say they gave McKinnon a check for $825 for those screens but two months later, they still don't have them.

"We had a lot of excuses like he was in the hospital or he was on vacation for the monsoon season."

3 On Your Side has received two other complaints as well, including from Orencio Medina. In June, he paid to have sunscreens installed on his house.

"I gave him [McKinnon] a check for $675, which he cashed the very next day," he said.

But more than two months later, Medina complains he doesn't have those sunscreens and claims McKinnon won't return his $675. That's why Medina contacted 3 On Your Side.

We discovered that McKinnon is already on probation for theft, something he didn't deny when I went to his house.

"You’re already on probation for theft, right?" I asked.

"That is correct!" McKinnon replied.

He went on to say that he intends to return the money and claims there's some kind of a state law that allows him 30 days to make those refunds to customers. He could not, however, explain exactly what law he's talking about or cite the statute. He later admitted there is no state law and it is his own refund policy.

McKinnon also explained he lost an employee and suffered some health issues, saying that's why customers like the Moores, Medina and others haven't received their screens.

He said he will return the money next week and maintains he’s not returning it because 3 On Your Side showed up on his doorstep.

"OK, you said you'll return the money, so we'll see if that happens," I told him.

"Yeah, we will," McKinnon yelled. "And, get off my property, too, Gary, because my next call is to our attorney which is Pre-Paid Legal!"

3 On Your Side has reached out to the Adult Probation Department to see if it might get involved and help facilitate those refunds. The department thanked 3 On Your Side for bringing the issue to its attention and said it is looking into the matter.

We'll air an update and let you know if the homeowners received all of their money back.

