September Childhood Hunger Drive

Join us during the month of September in our battle against childhood hunger. Grocery stores across the Valley are joining forces because the need is so great.
The sad fact is that 1 in 4 children in Arizona are going home to empty pantries and don’t eat a full meal until the next day at school. Your donations go to benefit local food banks that contribute to weekend backpack programs and emergency childhood hunger situations.
These organizations are:
- St. Mary’s Food Bank
- Kitchen On The Street
- AZ Brain Food
- Desert Mission Food Bank
- United Food Bank
- Yuma Community Food Bank
- Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
You can donate at any Bashas’, Albertsons, Food City or Safeway grocery store and be a part of the solution of fuller stomachs leading to fuller lives.
Come meet some 3TV personalities and get a chance to spin our prize wheel while you donate from 8-10am on the following dates and locations:
- Saturday, Sept. 3 -- Albertsons at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix
- Saturday, Sept. 10 -- Food City Store, 725 W. Baseline Road, Tempe (SE corner of Baseline Road and Hardy Drive)
- Saturday, Sept. 17 -- Safeway, 14696 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale (FLW and Thompson Peak Pkwy)
- Wednesday, Sept. 21 -- Bashas’ Store, 4940 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler (NW corner of Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads)
