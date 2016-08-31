September Childhood Hunger Drive

Join us during the month of September in our battle against childhood hunger. Grocery stores across the Valley are joining forces because the need is so great.

The sad fact is that 1 in 4 children in Arizona are going home to empty pantries and don’t eat a full meal until the next day at school. Your donations go to benefit local food banks that contribute to weekend backpack programs and emergency childhood hunger situations.

These organizations are:

You can donate at any Bashas’, Albertsons, Food City or Safeway grocery store and be a part of the solution of fuller stomachs leading to fuller lives.

Come meet some 3TV personalities and get a chance to spin our prize wheel while you donate from 8-10am on the following dates and locations:

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.