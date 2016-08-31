The Wildlife World Zoo- African Grey Parrot

African Grey Parrot Facts:

Found in the Congo in Africa

Can learn over a 1,000 words

They can also use words in context

They are compared to have the mental and emotional capacities of a 5 year old human child

Can live 60 plus years

Uses their feet like hands

A vulnerable species due to habitat loss and over collection for the pet trade

Their powerful beaks help the crack into nuts and seeds

They will be giving away family 4 packs to see the movie "The Wild Life" on our Facebook page Wednesday) https://www.facebook.com/WWZAq

On a tiny exotic island, an outgoing parrot and his quirky animal companions befriend a marooned Robinson Crusoe. When their harmonious lives are disrupted by two savage cats, they discover the true power of friendship against all odds.

Saturday, September 3 10 AM

Harkins Tempe Marketplace

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Choice Career Fair

Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The career fair will be held on Wednesday, August 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa, 9495 W. Coyotes Blvd. in Glendale.

Some of the employers attending this event include: Celerion, CVS Health, Orion Home, Valley Life and Vivint Solar.

Jobs will be available in Banking, Customer Service, Healthcare, Hospitality, Sales and Solar.

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.

Topgolf Tour

Arizona residents can soon compete for their chance to win $50,000 and a trip to Las Vegas in a nationwide search for the ultimate Topgolf team!

Supported by the PGA TOUR and LPGA, Topgolf's first-ever national competition, The Topgolf Tour, is also the first event in the golf industry to have men and women playing the same format and competing for the same prize. The Topgolf Tour marks the company's transition from a sports venue to a sports media brand.

The qualifying regional tournament for Arizona will take place on September 10, 2016 at Topgolf Scottsdale. Players can register at tour.topgolf.com. The winning team will advance to The Topgolf Tour Championship in Las Vegas on Nov. 12-13.

Topgolf Scottsdale

9500 E Indian Bend Rd | Scottsdale, AZ 85256

www.Topgolf.com

(480) 240-2402

Local Love; Jims Barber and Styling-Signature salon suites

The lobby board showing the names of all the businesses in here. Heading down the hall to the barber cave, you can see suites for hairstylist, skin care, permanent make-up, waxing and massage. The. Barber cave is decorated by sports flags given to them by customers, (ASU is there) some sport pictures too.

http://www.signaturesalonstudios.com/salon-locator/

Address: 5114 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206

Phone: (602) 688-1558

Save $1 Million-Take Charge America

A recent article on Yahoo! (https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/one-couple-saved-1-million-130858190.html) featured a couple who became millionaires in their early 40s and retired as the result of living a frugal lifestyle, strict saving and wise investing.

Mike Sullivan, with nonprofit credit counseling agency Take Charge America, will offer some realistic tips on how managing our lifestyles, budget and spending habits can lead to big returns in the future.

Track expenses and create a budget this is a crucial part of any savings plan. You can't control costs and create a savings plan if you don't really know what is coming in and going out. For 30 days, track every penny, and then base your budget/savings plan according to your expenses/income.

Don't be house poor for most people, a home is your largest expense. In addition to the mortgage, the bigger the house, the more it costs to maintain. Living below your means will allot the most amount of money for savings.

Identify spending triggers and enlist help we all have different triggers. Some people are impulse buyers, some people can't pass up great deals, and others buy things to relieve stress or to seek rewards. Identify your triggers, and enlist the help of family and friends to help you overcome. For instance, impulse buyers can put a note in their wallet that says "do I really need this?” Stress buyers can find alternative ways to deal with stress, like working out or meditating.

Start retirement savings as early as possible you can't beat the power of compounding interest. The sooner you start, the better off you'll be. If your company has a 401k, make sure you are contributing a minimum of the match amount. If not, you're leaving "free" money on the table. If your company doesn't offer a 401k, look into a Roth or Traditional IRA.

Take Charge America

(888) 822-9193

www.takechargeamerica.org

Whiskey Month During the month of September

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

www.lingandlouies.com

Locations:

Scottsdale: 9397 E Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480)767-5464 (LING)

Chandler: 5040 W Wildhorse Pass Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

(520)796-7281

Digital Infidelity- Mike Lindstrom

www.mikelindstrom.com

https://www.facebook.com/MikeJLindstrom

UofA vs BYU at Cardinals Stadium

The Arizona Wildcats take on the BYU Cougars at the University of Phoenix Stadium, in the Cactus Kickoff. The game is on Saturday, September 3rd and kick off is at 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit Ticket Master: http://bit.ly/2c8kodw