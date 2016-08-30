AAWL Pup: Lupine looking for a forever home.

Hey, my name is Lupine! I'm a super sweet girl looking for my furever home. My favorite yoga pose is downward dog, I love sticking my wiggly butt in the air and stretching deep! I like to go for daily walks and take daily naps. I'm a love bug who cannot wait to meet my furever family! Come down and visit me today!

Animal ID 33261043

Species Dog

Breed Boxer/Terrier, American Staffordshire

Age 3 years 9 days

Sex Female

Size Large

Color Grey/Brindle

Spayed/Neutered Site Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA

Location Building 7

Intake Date 8/20/2016

Adoption Price $203.00



For more information on Lupine visit:

https://aawl.org/

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

Sauce Pizza & Wine Job Fair

Sauce Pizza & Wine is seeking energetic, service-minded individuals committed to providing exceptional guest satisfaction in a fast paced, high-energy environment. The neighborhood Italian eatery is hosting a job fair for its eighth Valley location (not including the airport location) opening this October.

Located at Gilbert Road and the San Tan 202 freeway in the new Rivulon shopping center, the restaurant's job fair will take place Tuesday, August 30 through Saturday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sauce is hiring for all hourly positions including servers, cashiers, line and prep cooks, as well as dishwashers.

The 3,200-square-foot space occupied by Sauce will offer fresh and flavorful Italian cuisine in a fast-casual environment. The popular dining spot will bring to Gilbert a variety of handmade pizza options, salads, pastas, paninis, and more.

Can't make it to the job fair? Apply online at www.workforsauce.com

Sauce Pizza & Wine

75 E. Rivulon Blvd

Gilbert, AZ 85286

Tilt Studio-Grand Opening Celebration - August 15 - August 31

Special Events: Tilt Studio's Golden Ticket Contest runs August 15 through September 16. 50 winners will win a Golden Ticket for 3 hours of unlimited gaming. 10 winners will be selected each Friday. The Grand Prize winner will be selected on Saturday, September 17, and will win 3 hours of unlimited gaming for themselves and nine of their friends, plus pizza and beverages.



Coca-Cola Mountain Bike Giveaway runs August 15 to September 17. 7 Coca-Cola branded 27" mountain bikes will be given away in a drawing. No purchase necessary to enter. Must be 13 years of age or older to enter contest.

Tilt Studio - Arizona Mills Mall

5000 Arizona Mills Circle, Suite #669, Tempe, AZ

.

FREE admission (No tickets needed)

Phone number: 480-648-1222

Website: http://www.tiltstudio.com

Say goodbye to the Watermelon Cooler-Nekter

Summer is almost over, and you know what that means? There's only 2 weeks left to enjoy the watermelon cooler juice at Nekter. We learn how to make this refreshing summer beverage, along with a few other juices that Nekter is known for. And, we find out what other juice blends will soon be on the menu. Nekter Juice Bar, which recently opened their newest location at Tempe Marketplace Healthy offers green juice blends and smoothies. Their goal is to provide an attainable source of good health both in product and in price. Each juice, smoothie, cleans, and snack is all natural, raw and vegan in form, and said to be delicious with optimal health benefits in taste.

https://www.nekterjuicebar.com/

Nekter- Tempe Marketplace Location

2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy #1213, Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 771-5900

202 & McClintock Drive

(In between PacSun and As You Wish Pottery-in front of the movie theatre)

Valley high schools making football safer

Phoenix Union High School District is making football safer for its student athletes by implementing a comprehensive football safety instructional program called Safe Football at all ten football schools. Safe Football, founded by former ASU and NFL lineman Scott Peters, will train every football coach and player in the District annually over the next three years.

Through proper technique training, players can avoid serious injuries, such as concussions. Players and coaches will learn the Safe Football techniques, from pre-snap stance to the point of impact for blocking, engaging blockers, tackling and tackle avoidance, without using their helmet as a tool for contact. "There are many parents out there who are not allowing their kids to play football anymore," says Scott Peters who developed Safe Football. "If we can make football safer, the game can sustain," he adds.

Upcoming camps:

Cesar Chavez High School, Friday, August 26, 3 p.m.

Betty Fairfax High School, Saturday, August 27, 9 a.m.

Call Scott Peters for more camp information: (480) 848-8273

September is national obesity awareness month.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has come up with new guidelines for parents who are dealing with obese children. Childhood obesity has become a larger issue throughout the world as obesity rates continue to increase. In Arizona, child obesity rates are about 15% between ages 2 to 4, and this increases to around 20% between ages 10 to 17. The AAP has indicated that the issues surrounding childhood obesity stems from a lack of knowledge on how to deal with childhood obesity. The AAP has come up with a few tips for doctors and parents to encourage lifestyle changes:

1. Parents and doctors should not encourage dieting.

2. Parents should avoid "weight talk," such as fomenting on their own weight of their child's weight.

3. Parents should never tease teens about their weight.

4. Families should eat together regularly.

5. Parents should help children develop a healthy body image by encouraging them to get a balanced diet to exercise for fitness, not weight loss.

Throughout the world, obesity is becoming an issue that isn't being addressed completely due to a lack of knowledge. We would like to reverse the trend within Arizona. We would enjoy the opportunity to share all of the ways to properly address childhood obesity as well as assist with some solutions with the assistance of one of our principals at Heritage Elementary. We also would love to assist with any stories involving Obesity Awareness Month. If you have any questions please let us know.

Heritage Elementary School

http://hesarizona.org/glendale-charter-school/

6805 N. 125th Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85307

(623) 742-3956

Senior Rio Tequila

www.senorrio.com

Check our website for our holiday tasting schedule at Total Wine and more

Labor Day Take-Out Special at Bobby Q's (Phoenix)

For those more inclined to take out on Labor Day, for just $35, Bobby Q's is offering one pound beef brisket, one pound pulled pork, six buns and one, five-ounce Bobby Q signature barbecue sauce. Guests can place an order by calling 602-995-5982 and pick up at Bobby Q in Phoenix (8501 North 27th Avenue).

For more information visit: www.bobbyqphx.com

8501 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85051

Coming Soon: 1610 S. Stapley Dr. Mesa, AZ 85204

AAA Move-over video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTe3UwgGg8M

For more information on AAA visit: https://www.az.aaa.com/

Can you wear white after Labor Day? Five Fashion Myths Debunked and how they got started,

In 1894 Labor Day was recognized as a National Holiday. For the Upper

Class this meant packing and heading for the beach. White became the color of the season as it reflected light and was definitely cooler. Meanwhile, back in the cities, everyone was still working and wearing work clothes.

It wasn't until after the depression that they could afford White clothes too .The Elite made it a Faux Paus to never wear white after Labor Day.

We'll TIMES HAVE CHANGED!!! Here we go!

1. Yes you can wear white jeans all year! All it takes is an oversized sweater or Knit top, a scarf a pair of Heels or boots and you will look terrific.

2. Mix up those patterns. Stripes are a terrific way to keep the look going into fall.

Mixing prints is so popular. Now and it is a great way to update your look

Choosing color's that are similar is the easiest way to learn. I love that this outfit incorporates traditional summer pieces and gives it a trendy, fun

High fashion vibe.

3. The summed white dress I love this look.

Very light weight sweater worn over the dress without of hardware.

chunky belt, layered. Necklaces. It transforms this soft summer outfit into a fabulous statement

piece wear with cowboy boots or funky boot to complete the look.

4. The ultimate summer dress. Handwoven, one of a kind by Michi out of

New York .The shell detail is so fun and unexpected and the leather jacket dresses it down, Love it!

About Face Boutique

10341 N Scottsdale Road

www.Abface.com

602-292-0687

Extraordinary side dishes for Labor Day cookout



Don't settle for boring potato salad or slaw this Labor Day, mix it up with some extraordinary sides. Sterling Smith of Loot N' Booty BBQ is here with some fun ideas to kick off the perfect Labor Day cookout! Sterling will demonstrate two side dishes - smoked elote (Mexican street corn with cotija cheese) and from scratch green chile mac n' cheese. These are great dishes with multiple levels of flavor that will add a kick to your Labor Day celebration. Sterling is also poised to head to the Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue in October. Last year, he took 5th in sauce there, among 100 of the best BBQ teams from around the world. As a competitive BBQ pitmaster since 2007, he has become one of the hottest names on the KCBS BBQ circuit. He also has his own line of rubs, and is set to introduce a new line of sauces.

For more information visit:

http://lootnbootybbq.com/

https://www.facebook.com/LootNBootyBBQ