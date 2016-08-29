Adele concert tickets hit 'sour note'

Chuck Tompkins thought Adele tickets would be the perfect birthday gift for his wife, Linda. (Source: 3TV)

A Valley man paid a website called Tickets-Center.com thousands of dollars for Adele tickets, but he never received them. (Source: 3TV)

Adele recently canceled one of her concert nights here in Phoenix. It was the night one 3 On Your Side viewer was supposed to attend.

ORIGINAL STORY Singer Adele sick; postpones Wednesday's concert at Talking Stick

It turns out that he might not have gone anyway because the expensive tickets he bought online never arrived in his mailbox.

Chuck Tompkins and his wife, Linda, love music, and one of their favorite artists is Adele.

"She's just a lady that's unbelievable," Linda said. "Her voice! No one else can sing like Adele."

So when Adele announced she would be performing in Phoenix, Tompkins thought tickets would a great birthday gift for Linda.

"So I'm flipping through the internet and I see 'official Adele website,' so I call this thing up and I think, 'Heck this is great; this goes direct to her,' and so I trusted it," he said.

Tompkins says while navigating on the site, he surfed around and eventually wound up going to a site called Tickets-Center.com.

On its About Us page, Tickets-Center.com has a disclaimer in which it makes it clear that it is not the official box office and "is in no way affiliated with any venue, promoter, team, league or organizing group and is not associated with any official organizer of the events for which it list (sic) tickets. Rather, it is an independent marketplace for the sale of event tickets on the secondary market."

Tompkins acknowledged that he didn't do much research regarding the site or Adele ticket prices.

"So, I ended up buying two seats at $1,020 each, which is incredibly exorbitant," he said. "But I thought, 'Well maybe this Adele is so popular, maybe that's what she costs.' I don't know."

Tompkins says he made the purchase eight months in advance and waited for those tickets to arrive, but they never did.

He got back on the internet and started the research that he says he should have done before.

"I find out later that the same seats like that about $200 or $160, around there," he said.

Regardless, Adele wound up canceling the concert due to an illness and the concert never happened anyway.

You might remember her apology on social media.

Even though ticket holders will be able to use their tickets when Adele returns in November, Chuck says it doesn't matter because he never received the tickets from Tickets-Center.com.

"I've put out $2,020.95 and I've got nothing," he said.

3 On Your Side tried numerous times to talk to someone at Tickets-Center.com, but we only received a generic email back saying a representative would respond soon. Nobody ever did.

However, 3 On Your Side has learned the site has an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau, racking up 31 complaints in just the last 12 months.

"I think your show is so good because you're educating the public and I think that maybe there will be a few thousand people who'll be a whole lot more cautious about trying to buy a ticket off the internet," Tompkins said.

Tompkins says he's learned a valuable lesson and says when it comes to future concert events, he recommends that consumers should always buy from a recognized broker or directly from the venue.

