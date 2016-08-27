Pet telethon raises $519,831 for Arizona Humane Society

Join Javier, Olivia and Heather for the AZ Humane Society Pet Telethon. (Source: KTVK)

A two-hour pet telethon on 3TV Saturday afternoon helped the Arizona Humane Society raise $519,831.

More than 17,000 homeless pets were taken in by AHS last year alone.

To help meet the costs of caring for them, 3TV aired its 18th annual pet telethon to raise donations from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We rely on the community to help us support our kitten nursery,” according to AHS’s Ashliegh Goebel. “We have about 400 to 700 kittens go through there this summer.”

That's just one example of the costs involved in sheltering the pets.

Every little bit helps to get food, supplies, medical care and vaccinations for the animals.

The average cost of caring for just one dog or cat is $858, said AHS’s Bretta Nelson.

“Our operating budget is over $20 million because we do hold such a unique role in the Valley,” Nelson said.

The non-profit cares for the ill, injured and abused animals.

“What was shocking to me was to walk through out kennels of our trauma hospital and see pets who‘ve been hit by cars or at the hands of abuse,” Nelson said.

During the telethon, viewers heard compassionate stories of hope and survival.

All online gifts up to $80,000 will be matched through Saturday.

To donate online, click here.

