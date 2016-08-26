3 On Your Side

Customer fights for internet discount

(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Who doesn't like to save money? An offer from CenturyLink promised to take off $10 a month for one viewer but he says he had a problem getting the discount.

"We love our loyal customers," reads a letter Sam Crump recently from CenturyLink, his internet provider.

"We want to give you a discount of $10 a month off your bill for 12 months. Just call us just call us for an account review."

Ten bucks off a month just for letting CenturyLink look over his account. That equates to $120 a year and that got Crump's attention. He called CenturyLink and says that's when a representative told him that he could only get the discount if he changed his billing to a bundling plan.

"He tried to offer me some other services like bundling and I wasn't interested in that," Crump explained.

Crump says the offer upset him because the advertisement said nothing about bundling. Remember, he was just supposed to call, let CenturyLink review his account and he would get $10 off every month.

"I was just disappointed," Crump said. "I thought they would have used more care in their enticement instead of sending what I thought was a deceptive letter."

Crump filed a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office and also asked 3 On Your Side to look into the matter.

We did, and CenturyLink wasted no time investigating.

CenturyLink told us that Crump was sent the letter by mistake.

"After a review of this incident, we determined that our customer received this retention offer due to a mailing list error," a representative wrote in an email to 3 On Your Side. "However, in the spirit of customer service, we have added a discount to his bill. We apologize for the confusion."

Crump is glad 3 On Your Side was able to clear up the matter and is looking forward to getting the $10 discount as CenturyLink advertised.

"You guys have been great," he said. "I’ve heard about 3 On Your Side. I’ve never contacted you before but when this issue came up I thought even though I’m an attorney, I didn't want to blow the whole thing out of proportion, but this would be perfect for 3 On Your Side, so thank you for your help."

Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

