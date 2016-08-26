Customer fights for internet discount

Crump filed a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office and also asked 3 On Your Side to look into the matter. (Source: 3TV)

"He tried to offer me some other services like bundling and I wasn't interested in that," Crump explained. (Source: 3TV)

Who doesn't like to save money? An offer from Century Link promised to take off $10 a month for one viewer but he says he had a problem getting the discount. (Source: 3TV)

Who doesn't like to save money? An offer from CenturyLink promised to take off $10 a month for one viewer but he says he had a problem getting the discount.

"We love our loyal customers," reads a letter Sam Crump recently from CenturyLink, his internet provider.

"We want to give you a discount of $10 a month off your bill for 12 months. Just call us just call us for an account review."

Ten bucks off a month just for letting CenturyLink look over his account. That equates to $120 a year and that got Crump's attention. He called CenturyLink and says that's when a representative told him that he could only get the discount if he changed his billing to a bundling plan.

"He tried to offer me some other services like bundling and I wasn't interested in that," Crump explained.

Crump says the offer upset him because the advertisement said nothing about bundling. Remember, he was just supposed to call, let CenturyLink review his account and he would get $10 off every month.

"I was just disappointed," Crump said. "I thought they would have used more care in their enticement instead of sending what I thought was a deceptive letter."

Crump filed a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office and also asked 3 On Your Side to look into the matter.

We did, and CenturyLink wasted no time investigating.

CenturyLink told us that Crump was sent the letter by mistake.

"After a review of this incident, we determined that our customer received this retention offer due to a mailing list error," a representative wrote in an email to 3 On Your Side. "However, in the spirit of customer service, we have added a discount to his bill. We apologize for the confusion."

Crump is glad 3 On Your Side was able to clear up the matter and is looking forward to getting the $10 discount as CenturyLink advertised.

"You guys have been great," he said. "I’ve heard about 3 On Your Side. I’ve never contacted you before but when this issue came up I thought even though I’m an attorney, I didn't want to blow the whole thing out of proportion, but this would be perfect for 3 On Your Side, so thank you for your help."

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.