Sen. Flake's traditional cowboy breakfast

Sen. Jeff Flake stopped by "Good Morning Arizona" on Friday to share this family recipe:

This is a traditional cowboy breakfast my mother, Nerita, used to make before we had a big day of branding calves or hauling hay. She had to serve my 10 siblings and me.

Cheryl and I have modified the recipe for a smaller family. The recipe below will satisfy up to five people (unless the kids are getting ready to brand calves, then you may want to double it).

Gravy:

Take 1/2 lb. sausage and eight strips of bacon. Cut bacon into small pieces.

Brown bacon and sausage in a large cooking pot. Don't remove grease (unless you're one of them vegan Democrats).

Lower heat and add 1/2 cup flour, stirring contents until flour sticks to bacon and sausage pieces.

Add 4 cups of milk while increasing heat, making sure to stir frequently, scraping the bottom of the pot. Add salt and generous amounts of pepper as gravy thickens.

Biscuits:

For biscuits, just use a Bisquick or Krusteaz recipe (or heaven forbid one of those lame biscuit tubes at the store) that will yield 10 or so. Be sure to cook biscuits while the gravy is made so that both can be served piping hot.

