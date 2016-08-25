Pet insurance problem

3 On Your Side
For the past three years, a dog owner has paid pet insurance premiums month after month. But now he says just when he needs the insurance, he’s having trouble using it.

“You don't want to feel like you failed your dogs or your kids,” Ernest Amaya said.

Amaya gets choked up talking about his best friend, a 122-pound Rottweiler named Abigail.

But, recently Abigail became pretty sick.

“She started having trouble swallowing and chewing and it sounded like she had phlegm,” Amaya said.

And when Amaya and his family took Abigail to their veterinarian, they got bad news.

“We took her to the doctor and he said it was a mass encroaching on her esophagus,” Amaya said. 

X-rays clearly show the mass in Abigail's throat and according to the vet, it needs to be removed or it could become fatal.

“The signs will continue to progress and worsen to the point where she'll become even more dysphasia where she won't be able to eat normally and with that, if we can't eat we won't be able to survive long term,” Dr. Adam Schure, Abigail's veterinarian, said.

And unfortunately, Abigail's surgery will be pricey.

“$5,000 to $6,000 with aftercare,” said Amaya. 

But Amaya has pet insurance for Abigail through a company called Union Plus Pets so he was relieved.

Amaya has been paying around $32 a month for the past three years, meaning he's already paid more than $1,000 in premiums and has never had to use the insurance at all, until now that is.

“Now I’m trying to use it and I'm begging them for something that I bought,” Amaya said.

According to Amaya, just when he needs Union Plus pet insurance to pay for part of Abigail's surgery, he says they come up with all kinds excuses and push-back to put him off.

“I get told to wait, wait five or seven days, if you don't hear anything call us back. Or wait five to 10 days because they're looking at it,” Amaya said. 

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and after our initial contact with Union Plus Pets, we heard back from a company called 24PetWatch and PetHealth Inc.
   
They initially told us that, "...for privacy reasons, PetHealth cannot comment on the specifics of any one pet insurance claim without the consent of the pet owner.

After 3 On Your Side got involved, the Amaya’s tell us the insurance company has told them they will authorize the surgery.  

We'll do an update once that happens.

UPDATE: The insurance has approved payment of about $3,000 and is expecting to send it directly to the surgeon. Read more here.

