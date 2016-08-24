Scammers trolling for victims online

3 On Your Side emailed the scammer and he (or she) replied. (Source: 3TV)

When a company sends you a check and asks you to deposit it in your account and then wire money elsewhere, it's a good bet the check is fake and you're about to fall victim to a scam. (Source: 3TV)

Fran McGee was looking for a job recently and was searching for opportunities to work from home.

"I was looking for part-time or full-time telecommuting working from home, basically doing data entry," she explained.

That in mind, she went online and using a legitimate website called ZipRecruiter, McGee came across a data entry job that sounded just right for her. She said she applied and immediately got a response from a company with an impressive name.

"It's called SX Data Hub, Inc.," McGee said.

A person claiming to be in that company's human resources department emailed McGee and offered her a data-entry job that would pay $40 an hour and allow her to work any hours she wanted.

It sounded perfect, so she accepted the job offer. Her first assignment? Simply reviewing documents containing names, email addresses and physical addresses found in Hawaii.

It was simple work and for $40 an hour, McGee was happy.

"I just vested three days into it so approximately six or seven hours," she said.

A few days later the so-called HR person emailed McGee and told her that she needed to buy additional computer equipment in order to continue performing her duties.

"The gentleman had said I needed to purchase a server to work from home to protect the files for their clients," she explained.

McGee said it seemed a little odd, but the company mailed her a check for $2,985 to purchase the equipment.

According to her instructions, McGee was to deposit the check into her account and the using MoneyGram, she was supposed to wire most of the money to another location in order to get the equipment. McGee grew suspicious and contacted her credit union.

"They determined that the check was fraudulent, and they believe it was part of a scam," she said.

McGee then realized she almost became a scam victim. There was no computer equipment to buy; there was no job. All of that busywork of reviewing addresses for the company was just a smoke screen.

The so-called human resources person who hired McGee is actually a scammer who was hoping she would wire him money before her credit union discovered the check was fake.

3 On Your Side emailed the scammer to tell him the gig was up and we actually got a response.

"I am not aware that the paycheck sent by one of our virtual client [sic] s fraudulent. Its [sic] amazing to me," the scammer writes, still playing dumb.

McGee says she's grateful she trusted her instincts and warns other people to be careful when applying for jobs.

"Basically, the reason why I did this is the help the next person," she said. "[My] gut tells me there is going to be a person that in these times does need the money."

