UPDATE: License for ROI Improvements revoked

Jeff Fleetham, the director of the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, says he's glad his agency was finally able to shut down a remodeling company called ROI Improvements by revoking its license.

"We finally got them," Fleetham told 3 On Your Side. "This is a revocation. It's the taking of the license. Their license is gone."

Having its license revoked means ROI Improvements can no longer do business here in Arizona.

Nobody is happier about that than Donna Grannis. In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Grannis explained how she gave ROI Improvements a check for more than $7,600 to in order to tear off and install a new roof on her home.

But after depositing that check, she says ROI Improvements disappeared and never even touched her roof.

"I think it's horrible," she said. "I think it's an outrage. I absolutely do not want them to do this to anybody else."

The owner of ROI Improvements, Dan Zrihen, told 3 On Your Side in our previous report that his company did in fact take more than $100,000 and did little or no work. Zrihen's excuse? A bad business partner and expanding his business too quickly.

ORIGINAL STORY: Contracting board seeking to revoke company's license (July 18, 2016)

However, the Registrar of Contractors now says the dollar amount the company took is $230,000 and includes money from up to 28 different homeowners like Grannis.

Fleetham says that's why his agency moved so quickly to revoke the license

"This is not an issue where someone had poor business sense," he said. "This is where someone actively did this."

Fleetham says the revocation is essentially the agency's death penalty and that there's nothing harsher.

But what happens to Zrihen and all that money? Well, it will be up to agencies like the Arizona Attorney General's Office to decide if it wants to pursue criminal charges.

In the meantime, Grannis and other victims will have to apply to the Registrar of Contractor's Recovery Fund so they can recoup some, if not all, of their money they lost.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors has everything you need to know about the fund and how to file a claim on its website, ROC.AZ.gov.

3 On Your Side
