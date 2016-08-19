Elementary school students produce their own newscast

Look out, 3TV news anchors and reporters, the next generation of journalists is already getting to work, and they're just in elementary school!

Some students at Haley Elementary School in Chandler have started their own news crew. With the help of several staff members, they produce a weekly mini-newscast.

Fifth-grade teacher Brad Guggisberg is one of the teachers who help guide the 17 students each week. As a team and after regular school hours, the Haley News Crew records and edits a weekly segment of announcements.

The students research and write their own scripts with the help of some teachers and the school's librarian. They set up a little studio in the school library, using a green screen, just like in the real world.

The extracurricular activity gives the kids a taste of news production.

The Haley News Show is under 10 minutes and airs Fridays in all the classrooms, showcasing their hard work to about 1,000 students. They inform the student body of what's happening that day, things to come at school and certain current events.

