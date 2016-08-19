Loveup store opens in Chandler

It started out as a mistake on a text message. Now, the #LoveUp movement is growing even more, moving from online to its first storefront.

#LoveUp is an accidental movement started by Valley disc jockeys Johnjay and Rich of 104.7. Auto correct changed Johnjay's friend's text from "love it" to "Love Up" and the phenomenon was born. Johnjay and Rich think #LoveUp is a great way to remind people to pay it forward and spread the love.

David Diaz and Drena Diaz, owners of Recon Apparel Printing, reached out to Johnjay and the Johnjay & Rich Care for Kids Foundation to help make this movement grow. Recon Apparel donates all net proceeds from each purchase of a #LoveUp product to the foundation. For more information visit www.loveupapparel.com.

The first LoveUp store is located at 3400 N. Arizona Ave., Suite 104, in Chandler. It's open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Johnjay & Rich have helped thousands of children and families in need for nearly 15 years by providing food, clothing, toys, basic needs and experiences, and through the holiday season through their Christmas Wish Program. In 2007, they formed their 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization The Johnjay & Rich Care for Kids Foundation and have most recently placed an emphasis on helping the nearly 400,000 kids living in the foster care system in the country.

